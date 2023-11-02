Prep football playoffs: Week 10 matchups in South King County

• Nov. 4: Kentwood at Eastlake

Last time they played: 9/2/2021, Eastlake 53- KW 0

Analysis: Kentwood finished fifth in the NPSL this season and dropped three of its last four in the regular season. The Conks have a tough test a head of them in Eastlake, a team that has been in the top 10 of the RPI Poll this entire season.

• Nov. 3: Kent-Meridian at Yelm

Last time they played: N/A

Analysis: Kent-Meridian has just finished its best regular season in a very long time and is welcomed with an extremely difficult postseason appearance. The Royals haven’t made the state tournament since 1991, and to get there this season, they have to play Yelm, the 2022 3A state champ. Regardless of how the game goes, the Royals are heading in the right direction.

• Nov. 4: Juanita at Auburn Riverside

Last time they played: N/A

Analysis: Auburn Riverside took down rival Auburn to win the league title on the final day of the regular season. With the win, they secured home field for week 10, and take on Juanita, which finished third in KingCo. Riverside’s Thyro Umi-Tuato’o will have to have a big game in the Raven vs. Raven battle.

• Nov. 4: Auburn at Lincoln (TAC)

Last time they played: 11/4/2005 Auburn 24-Lincoln 21

Analysis: Auburn’s offense had been running on all cylinders this season prior to its game against Auburn Riverside. Lincoln plays suffocating defense, holding opponents to under 21 points in six out of nine games, including holding Auburn Riverside to just six points in week one. If Auburn can get going on offense, they can run away from the Abes.

• Nov. 3: Federal Way at Camas

Last time they played: 9/12/2015 Camas 49-Federal Way 28

Analysis: It has been an up and down year for the Eagles. A difficult start to the season put the Eagles behind the eight-ball playing difficult opponents. But against Decatur, the Eagle defense found a way to stop the run and create turnovers. If the defense can hold, and offensively Deon Vann can get going, the Eagles have a chance.

• Nov. 3: Woodinville at Decatur

Last time they played: N/A

Analysis: Decatur has been a revelation in the 4A NPSL this season. After two decades of terrible football, with two-win, three-win, one-win seasons riddled throughout its recent history, Decatur has its first eight-win season in a long time. Decatur could have its first state appearance in school history with a win — the last time the school was in state was 2019 in any sport (girls basketball).

• Nov. 3: Renton at Bremerton

Last time they played: 11/2/2012, Bremerton 26-Renton 0

Analysis: Renton had a come down to earth game against Highline for the 2A KingCo Championship to close out the regular season. No one wants to go into the playoffs after arguably their worst performance of the season. Head Coach Mark Cross has a challenge in front of his group. But if any coach can get the troops going in the right direction, it’s Cross.