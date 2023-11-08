Voters poised to oust 2 Auburn City Council incumbents

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Auburn voters were in a sour mood when it came to Auburn City Council incumbents in early returns of the Nov. 7 general election, according to the combined results posted in King and Pierce counties.

Here are the combined results of the two counties. These numbers reflect the voter registration as of 8:04 p.m Election Day.

In the contest for Position 1, Cheryl Rakes, who was appointed to the council in January and was not an incumbent, was garnering 3,290 votes (51.21 %) to Lisa Stirgus’s 3,092 votes (48.13 %).

In the race for council Position 3, incumbent and Deputy Mayor James Jeyaraj was trailing challenger Tracy Taylor-Turner, with Taylor-Turner picking up 3,885 (59.82 %) votes to Jeyaraj’s 2,573 votes (39.62 %) in the combined results. There were 6,494 total votes.

In the race for Position 5, Clinton Taylor was holding 3,570 votes (55.19 %) to incumbent Robyn Mulenga’s 2,886 (44.3 %). Total votes casts were 6,469.

In the contest for the open Position 7 seat, Brian Lott had 3,226 (49.85%) to Hanan Amer’s 3,205 votes (49.52 %). Total votes cast were 6,472.

These numbers will be updated with each new count.

Valley Regional Fire Authority’s Prop. 1

Meanwhile, Valley Regional Fire Authority’s Proposition 1 was sailing to victory, with 4,017 votes cast for the measure (60.09 %) and 2,668 votes against (39.91 %) out of a total of 6,685 votes cast.

Prop. 1 authorizes the VRFA to build a new fire station in the northern part of VRFA’s service area, to move and rebuild Station 38 in Pacific to just south of the Algona city limits, and rebuild its headquarters at Station 31 in Auburn. It will also provide funds for the VRFA to build a training facility and pay for improvements to support services and maintenance facilities to benefit its entire service area.

Prop. 1 was the second capital facilities bond in the VRFA’s history, which began in 2008.