ARHS goalkeeper Rory Murry signs to Wyoming

On Nov. 8, Auburn Riverside High School goalkeeper Rory Murry signed a Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.

Murry helped the Ravens’ girls soccer team reach the state tournament for a fourth straight season this year. She was also in net for the Ravens’ sixth straight league title in the NPSL.

This season Murry cruised through the first five games without allowing a goal. On the season, Murry has 16 clean sheets on her record, and just two losses this year. She will led the fifth seeded Ravens in goal as they took on 12th seeded Mead in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 9 at Interbay Stadium.