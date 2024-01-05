Meet the Auburn City Council’s three new members

Three new Auburn City Councilmembers took their places on the Auburn City Council on Jan. 2.

All were sworn in just before the meeting, so here’s a bit about each one of them as drawn from their profiles on the city’s webpage.

Tracy Taylor-Turner

Tracy Taylor-Turner, who bested former Deputy Mayor James Jeyaraj in the recent general election, was a 6-time Emmy nominated and Edward R. Murrow tv/radio reporter in the Seattle market for more than two decades. She is now a Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Kent.

Taylor-Turner said she understands how vital the city’s services and programs are for the people who live and work here.

She is the vice president of the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, and volunteers as a foster family for Hearts for Doxies Dog Rescue. She is also a former City of Auburn Arts Commissioner. In addition to her community service, she is married to Kyle Turner. The couple have a 17-year-old daughter. In her spare time, Taylor-Turner enjoys volunteering for several nonprofit organizations, connecting with friends, and traveling with her family.

Clinton Taylor

Clinton Taylor is the founder and executive director of Your Money Matters, a growing financial education/mentoring nonprofit organization serving low-income BIPOC youth and young adults across the Puget Sound region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a graduate certificate in nonprofit leadership.

Taylor is a U.S. Army (Desert Storm) veteran. Taylor serves on the board of directors for JumpStart Washington Coalition and as a council member of the Washington State Partnership on Juvenile Justice. He has held positions on the Auburn Public School Foundation, Women in Transition (WiN), and Better People.

Clinton Taylor and his wife, Lonnese, have lived in Auburn for more than 13 years and have one grown daughter and one “beautiful, very spunky granddaughter.” He is the pastor of a local non-denominational church and, in his spare time, enjoys being with his family or watching Los Angeles Rams or Oregon Ducks football games.

Hanan Amer

Hanan Amer was born in Oklahoma and raised in Benghazi, Libya. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Benghazi University and is a Boeing engineer. In 2008, she and her husband, who has been a resident of Auburn since the 1990s, raised their children here, both of whom graduated from Auburn High School.

Amer was introduced to volunteering after enrolling in a “How to Write Your Life Story” class at the Auburn Senior Activities Center. For 13 years, she has contributed to various community organizations, including the Auburn Police Department, United Way, Red Cross and King County Public Health. She also regularly volunteers at the Auburn Food Bank, White River Valley Museum, and Auburn and Muckleshoot libraries.

When not working, being a wife, a mother, a grandma, or volunteering, she loves spending time with her bow and arrows. As a certified Level II USA Archery Instructor, she enjoys teaching Girl Scout leaders and Girl Scouts.