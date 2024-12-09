Trojans open up league play with sweep over Kentwood

Senior Carter Hansen rises above the Kentwood defense for the lay-in against the Conks. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Auburn sophomore Avery Hansen drives to the basket against the Conquerors. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Auburn High School’s boys and girls basketball teams had an untimely exit in the state tournament last season.

The girls were upset in the first round by Everett after being the fourth seed in the state tournament. But that loss is behind them as they are now a 4A school and took on Kentwood, another 4A state team from the season prior.

The Trojan girls took care of business, winning 68-35 on Dec. 4. Auburn held Kentwood to its fewest points scored since the 2023 district tournament in a game against Emerald Ridge (29).

Auburn didn’t start too hot either — they were a little shaky out of the gate. At the end of the first quarter, Auburn led 13-9. Nine points would be Kentwood’s best quarter offensively in the contest.

“Hopefully it was just first game nerves and nervous energy because we missed a lot of lay-ins, a lot of easy ones at the basket in the first ten minutes,” Head Coach Jessica Hansen said.

The players echoed the same message, and just a bit of nerves during the home opener led to the slow start.

“In the beginning we were just really nervous. We haven’t played on our home court in a while. Our coaches calmed us down at halftime and we were ready to fight and win,” Avery Hansen said.

In the second quarter, Kaleesa Howard found her way with a four-point quarter and a six-point half.

“Her leadership has been outstanding. Her confidence under pressure has really improved. She’s a worker. When one of your best players is one of your hardest workers, you are in good shape. That’s who she is,” Jessica Hansen said.

Avery Hansen found her groove coming out of the halftime break — she totaled six points, which was one less than her entire first half total in the third quarter alone. Hansen and Howard work extremely well in tandem.

“As we get older, we grow more together. We have a lot of chemistry because we have been playing together since we were little. I feel like as we keep growing, we’ll keep getting better,” Avery Hansen said.

Howard’s defensive prowess showed in game one as she shut down an all-state caliber player in Jessica Ajayi.

“Our foundation is our defense and our defense was really good. We held them to 15 points in the first half, with the best player in the league arguably. We feel really good about that. Our kids knew their assignments and everyone was in on it… If we play defense like that, we can compete with anyone,” Jessica Hansen said.

Over the course of the game, nine different Trojan girls scored points for Hansen’s squad. For a team with zero seniors on the roster, having this number of contributing pieces is a good sign for what is to come.

“We have nine girls who can score…We have eight sophomores who are playing and they have all played together since sixth grade. They are familiar with each other and trust each other,” Jessica said.

Players like sophomore Jordyn Schoenbachler, who came in during the fourth quarter scored 10 points, playing only one quarter.

Hansen scored four points in the final quarter, the only starter to score. Five players on the bench scored points for the Trojans in the fourth quarter, which was their largest quarter of the game (27 points).

“If we want to be as successful as a team as possible and want to make a deep run in the playoffs, we’ll need all of us. Those minutes are valuable and we want them to do the little things… I felt like they did that (tonight),” Jessica said.

Auburn not only had their best offensive quarter in the fourth, but also allowed just one Kentwood bucket, a shot from Ellie Parquer from the baseline.

With the win, Auburn snapped a 22-game losing streak to the Conks. The last time Auburn beat Kentwood was back in Feb. 2003.

The winning night continued on the boys side as Auburn defeated Kentwood, 69-56, taking down the Conks for a sixth straight time since 2014.

Daniel Johnson was a difference-maker early on for Head Coach Ryan Hansen. Midway through the first, Johnson went on an 8-0 run by himself to put the Trojans up early.

“It felt great. We all felt good,” Johnson said.

At halftime, Auburn had just a one-point lead. Kentwood’s Corey Tita and Brandon Tagle combined for 14 second quarter points.

But in the second half, Carter Hansen found his rhythm from three-point land. He rattled off a trio of triples and bolstered the Trojans to a 52-47 advantage.

The biggest turn of events in the fourth were two shots, made by both Johnson then Hansen.

“That is what killed us,” said Kentwood Head Coach Blake Solomon said.

With the Trojans up just five, Johnson made a three-pointer in the right corner. On the following in-bound pass, Hansen stole the ball and hit a three where it seemed like he was suspended in air for five seconds. When his shot went in, it sent Bob Jones Gymnasium into a frenzy.

A lead that was five is now 11, and Kentwood seemed to be dead in their tracks.

Hansen and Johnson have been in an “iron sharpens iron” contest for the past few season, both improving each other’s talents day in and day out.

“We got at it at practice, making each other better and competing,” Johnson said.

On defense, the Trojans locked down in the fourth quarter. No Kentwood player made a basket from the floor. The only points made were seven free throws.

“That’s good defense them,” Ryan Hansen said with a laugh.

The Trojans have been leading their league in defense for the past five seasons, and now the Trojans have their eyes set on number six.

“We really take pride in that. We believe that the game is won on the defensive end of the floor… I thought we did a really good job tonight,” Hansen said.

Hansen and Johnson were spectacular — Johnson ended the night with 27 and Hansen had 23.

“Those two game really get it going. They both can shoot, but that’s not all they are. They are crafty and can get to the rim,” Hansen said.

It was a statement win for Auburn, who in a new league has a target on their back because of the dominance they showed at 3A.

Auburn is back in action Dec. 9 at Mount Rainier with another double header.