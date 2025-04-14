Bob Roegner, former mayor and columnist, dies

Bob Roegner, a longtime political columnist for the Federal Way Mirror and a former mayor of Auburn, died April 11 at age 76 after suffering from dementia.

Roegner served three terms as Auburn’s mayor from 1982 to 1993. In 2006, he began writing a weekly column for the Mirror, “Inside Politics.” As an advocate for good government with an insatiable appetite for local politics, his political watchdog editorials were the source of entertainment, education and occasional annoyance for hundreds of community members and public officials up until his final column ran in October 2022.

“I had to explain on several occasions that I wasn’t a reporter. I was only a political columnist with too much time on his hands. Being a reporter actually takes talent,” he wrote in that last column. “For the past 15 years, the intent of this column was to improve everyone’s understanding of politics and how things really work by giving them a ringside seat. Thanks for the memories.”

Roegner was well known for his public service in South King County. In addition to being a mayor, he also served as assistant King County auditor and King County elections director. When he was mayor, he was chair of the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). He spent 10 years on the Highline College Board of Trustees, and sat on the board for the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce. And at just about any local function, he was usually the best-dressed guy in the room, often sporting a nice suit and cuff links.

“Bob Roegner was a community force to be reckoned with as I quickly learned in his role as board chair of the national search that brought me to the Greater Federal Way Chamber,” said Chamber CEO Rebecca Martin. “A mentor for all things Pacific Northwest, he cared about community, writing politics, supporting Highline College as a trustee, and, of course, believing in the leadership power of our Chamber. Politically attuned to the nuances of economic development, he worked to make government policy more transparent and our community more connected. Bob was an enduring friend of the Chamber, he was a strategic thinker on our Board of Directors for more than a decade and his vision of business growth is with us, always.”

In 1994, the City of Auburn dedicated Roegner Park in his honor at 601 Oravetz Road. In January 2023, Roegner was honored with the Key to the City by Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell.

“Bob has been the voice of our local politics for more than 15 years. While we may not have always seen eye-to-eye, as you may have read, I always respected and admired Bob for his passion for our community, for his service and love of our city,” Ferrell said at the ceremony.

Roegner was born Oct. 22, 1948. He was a graduate of Wilson High School in Tacoma as well as Pacific Lutheran University. Roegner was an avid University of Washington football fan who had season tickets and often invited his friends to games.

“Bob Roegner was the finest public servant I have ever seen in the State of Washington,” said Steve Shelton, who was appointed city attorney of Auburn during Roegner’s tenure as mayor and has held multiple roles in government agencies in the region. “He was highly ethical, knowledgeable and personable. Bob was supportive of good efficient professional governance and was a mentor to many men and women in all levels of government. And, he was my best friend until his last breath and memories of his strength of character, intelligence and honesty will be with me until mine.”

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus also offered her condolences.

“I am saddened to hear of Bob’s passing,” Backus said. “He was an advocate for Auburn throughout the years, whether during his time as mayor, or his time with the Federal Way Mirror. I remember welcoming him back to city hall for a tour in 2015 – he hadn’t been back since his term ended. I considered him a friend, and will miss seeing him and hearing his stories.”

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Creso, his children Janai Isaacson and Jeffery Strickler, and five grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service and more details will be shared when available.