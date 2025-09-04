King County settles dog-biting lawsuit for $21.5 million

Following a February 2022 dog-biting incident at a home with an alleged history of squatters and vagrants, King County has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought against the county.

According to a press release from Stritmatter Law Senior Partner Gemma Zanowski, following a landmark decision from the court on July 22, 2025, a lawsuit was settled for $21.5 million that she and other attorneys filed against King County on behalf of a woman who was jogging in her neighborhood when two dogs from a home inhabited by squatters attacked her.

The home, allegedly inhabited by squatters at the time of the attack, was at 28905 45th Place South, an Auburn address in unincorporated King County near Federal Way and Auburn.

“On Feb. 22, 2022, the 38-year-old mother of two was on a jog in her neighborhood when two dogs ran from the front yard of 28905 45th Place South and attacked her in the street,” Zanowski said. “The dogs dragged her body across the street, back toward the property. Neighbors heard her screams and tried to help, but were unable to stop the attack.”

Gyongi Maas suffered bite injuries to her legs, torso, arms, head and face, according to the complaint for damages filed in King County Superior Court.

Following the attack, first responders took Maas to Harborview Medical Center. The complaint states that the dogs broke the bones in one of her arms, ripped flesh from her leg, ripped hair from her head, and ripped off her pants and shirt.

According to the complaint, a neighbor attempted to help Maas, but he was also bitten. The complaint states that the neighbor drove his car as close as possible to the dogs and honked, but the dogs did not relent, and they continued to drag Maas like a rag doll back to the home at 28905 45th Place South.

An officer arrived at the scene about five minutes after the attack ensued, and one of the dogs charged him, prompting the officer to shoot the dog, causing the second dog to run back to the property. The complaint states that the dog that the officer shot then charged the officer, but the officer shot the dog a second time, killing it.

According to the complaint, squatters inhabited the home from which these dogs originated, and King County was aware of this, but the squatters were not removed from the property. An order was issued to the home’s owner to correct multiple code violations by June 1, 2021, or to vacate and close the property. The owner failed to correct the violations, and the property remained unvacated after June 1, 2021.

From Nov. 24, 2020, to Aug. 23, 2021, there were eight reports from neighbors stating that dogs at this residence were aggressive and would escape into the neighborhood, according to the complaint. King County Animal Control issued multiple “vicious animal,” “failure to license” and “dogs running at large” violations, along with monetary penalties, for dogs on the property, but the dogs continued to be aggressive in the neighborhood.

On Aug. 30, 2021, a King County Hearing Examiner ordered that a pitbull and shepherd mix be removed permanently from the property. The complaint states that on Sept. 11, 2021, one of the dogs was allowed to be picked up, but King County Animal Control did not ensure that the home complied with the removal order.

According to Zanowski, animal control stated that it could not determine the identity of either dog involved in the attack, despite an investigation. Zanowski said that investigation during the lawsuit revealed King County destroyed the bodies of both dogs and was unable to locate the investigative report documenting evidence from the attack. On Aug. 15, 2025, the court issued sanctions against King County for this conduct, Zanowski said.

“We hope this case compels King County to evaluate their policies and procedures, and act with a higher sense of urgency when faced with multiple warnings signs of a threat to the safety of a community so someone else doesn’t needlessly experience similar trauma,” according to a statement from the Maas family. “We want to see the resolution of this case clean up this nuisance house and bring peace back to the neighborhood where this incident occurred and we are proud the settlement will require the sale of the property.”