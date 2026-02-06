Juvenile overdose | Auburn police blotter

Warrant assist: At 5:59 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 2200 block of Talbot Road South, Auburn officers assisted with the service of an arrest warrant in Renton.

Drug possession arrest: At 9:36 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a male was arrested for drug possession.

Police assist: At 2:14 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 1400 block of Puget Drive, Auburn officers assigned to Valley SWAT assisted Renton police with the apprehension of an assault suspect.

Shoplifting: At 3:31 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Drive Southwest, a female was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart.

Drug loitering: At 5:44 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 100 block of North Street Southeast, a female was arrested for drug loitering.

Driving under the influence: At 6:53 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 2600 block of Skyway Lane Southeast, a male was arrested for DUI.

Juvenile overdose: At 5:24 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a juvenile overdosed.

Burglary: At 10:17 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 300 block of South Division Street, a residential burglary was reported.

Child’s bike stolen: At 1:41 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 200 block of 15th Street Southeast, a child’s bicycle was stolen.

Armed robbery: At 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 200 block of West Main Street, an armed robbery occurred.

DUI: At 11:06 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 100 block of 11th Street Southeast, a woman was arrested for DUI.

Shoplifting: At 9:26 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Auburn Way South, a male was caught shoplifting.

Fire: At 7:40 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 31000 block of 113th Place Southeast, a residential fire was reported.

Hit-and-run: At 9:55 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a hit-and-run at the Muckleshoot Casino was reported.

Burglary: At 12:37 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a residential burglary was reported.

DUI: At 6:23 p.m. Jan. 30 on Lake Tapps Parkway Southeast, a male was arrested for driving under the influence.

License plate stolen: At 8:40 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a license plate was stolen at the Muckleshoot Casino.

Vandalism: At 10:23 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2300 block of I Street Northeast, a felony vandalism was reported.

Missing juvenile: At 11:35 p.m. Jan 30 in the 1400 block of Lake Tapps Drive Southeast, a juvenile was reported missing.

Obstructing justice: At 8:13 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 300 block of South Division Street, an obstruction of justice was reported.

Eluding: At 1:40 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of D Street Southeast, a felony eluding was reported.

Property damage: At 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of I Place Northeast, there was a report of property damage.

Attempted burglary: At 1:25 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 700 block of A Street Northeast, an attempted burglary was investigated.

Threatening: At 7 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 800 block of 21st Street Northeast, there was a report of a threat.

Vehicle parts stolen: At 10:04 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 12000 block of Southeast 320th Street, vehicle parts were stolen from a parked vehicle.

Trespass arrest: At 10:29 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Drive Southwest, a man was arrested for trespass.