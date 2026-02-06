Man charged in theft of plane from Auburn airport

A male and female leaving a Chevrolet Blazer to go to the plane in California. From court documents.

A man accused of being linked to a plane theft at the Auburn Municipal Airport, and who said he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he later operated a different plane, has been charged.

On Jan. 28, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) filed a criminal complaint against Christian Estoque. On Jan. 29, Estoque was charged with the federal crime of operating an unregistered aircraft. Estoque is not a registered pilot, according to documents.

According to court documents, this charge stems from the FBI investigating Estoque and others’ involvement with flying stolen planes from California and Washington across state lines, from approximately Jan. 3 to Jan. 27.

Documents state that on Jan. 3, the owner of an RV-12, a single-engine aircraft, reported that it was stolen from the Auburn Municipal Airport. The aircraft stolen from Auburn was then recovered on Jan. 6 at the Corona Municipal Airport in Corona, California.

According to Google Maps, the Auburn Municipal Airport is 1,162 miles from the Corona Municipal Airport, and the flying time is two hours and 40 minutes.

The Corona Police Department discovered that the transponder on the plane stolen from Auburn was manipulated during the flight, so the whereabouts of the plane during the three-day period are unknown. However, through investigation, FBI agents found that on Jan. 4, the stolen plane from Auburn was at Kelso Regional Airport in Kelso, Washington.

According to documents, a witness said that a Hispanic male and female came into a business located at the airfield requesting air for a flat tire on the stolen plane and to use the restroom. A Chevrolet Blazer then approached and parked next to the stolen plane, three people exited the car, approached the plane and then manipulated the plane in a manner consistent with departure preparation. The Chevrolet Blazer then left with the three people.

Documents state that on Jan. 24, the same Chevrolet Blazer that was parked at the Kelso Regional Airport next to the plane stolen from Auburn was parked next to a different aircraft at the Corona Regional Airport. The aircraft that the Chevrolet Blazer was parked next to was not registered and had not been flown since 2017.

The FBI then began surveilling the Corona airport and saw that the Chevrolet Blazer was again parked at the Corona airport on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, FBI agents witnessed a black SUV driven by Estoque arrive at the Corona airport, before Estoque and another man parked, entered the Chevrolet Blazer and then drove to the plane that had not been flown since 2017.

Later that afternoon, FBI agents then allegedly caught Estoque turn the plane on and attempt to steal it. Documents state that a photo of the registered owner did not match Estoque or the other man he was with. Agents subsequently arrested Estoque.

When interviewed, Estoque told agents that he bought the plane online. However he did not have proof, and he did not register the plane. He also told agents that he was under the influence of methamphetamine when operating the plane.

Estoque told agents that he had no involvement with the Auburn plane theft.