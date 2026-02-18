Federal Way Mirror Male Athlete of the Week: Elijah Gillespie

The Federal Way Mirror Male Athlete of the Week for Feb. 13 from Federal Way High School is Elijah Gillespie (Sr.) basketball.

What is your favorite subject/class in school?

My favorite class is computer appliances.

Name your Mount Rushmore G.O.A.T. Athletes (Top 4):

Kobe, LeBron, Steph Curry and Michael Jordan

What does it mean to be a good teammate? Why is it important to your success? What is one thing you do to help others around you?

It means a lot to be a good teammate. It is important because with me being a good teammate it allows my team to be successful. One thing I do is lead and bring energy.

If you could have dinner with anyone (living or from the past), who would it be? Why?

Steph Curry.

You’re on a long road trip, you stop at a gas station. You get one drink and one snack. What are you choosing?

I’m choosing Skittles and Gatorade

Describe your favorite post-game meal:

My favorite post game meal is Chipotle.

What is your Walk-up song?

Ref by Osamason.

From the sidelines:

Elijah Gillespie, a transfer from Graham-Kapowsin High School, has made an immediate impact on the Federal Way boys basketball program this season. Elijah has consistently been one of the team’s leading scorers, providing offensive production while also contributing significantly on the defensive end of the floor.

Known for his strong work ethic on the court and his competitive mindset, Elijah brings energy, toughness and toughness every time he steps onto the court. His willingness to compete on both ends of the floor, combined with his commitment to improving his game, has made him a key contributor to the team’s success this season. Elijah’s dedication and consistent performance make him a deserving selection for FederalWay’s Athlete of the Week.