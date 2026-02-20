Fire blotter: Man in the throes of alcohol withdrawal

Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to the following calls for help, among many others.

Feb. 9

Shooting incident: 4:22 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters hurried to the intersection of 26th Street and I Street NE, where they found three gunshot victims, and immediately began providing life-saving care. King County Medic One paramedics treated the patients on scene before transporting them to Harborview Medical Center for further care. The Auburn Police Department is investigating the incident.

Feb. 10

Aid call: 4:05 p.m. (Lakeland Hills). Firefighters evaluated a teenage girl who was complaining of generalized weakness, and then a private ambulance transported her to a local hospital for further care.

Feb. 11

Aid call: 5:42 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters treated woman who had been struck during a motorcycle crash involving a group of riders, sustaining minor injuries, and then a private ambulance transported her to MultiCare Covington Medical Center for continued care.

Feb. 12

Aid call: (Auburn). Firefighters evaluated and treated a woman who had been found unconscious but breathing inside a van at Fred Meyer. The woman had received Narcan prior to firefighters’ arrival. A private ambulance transported her to a local hospital for further care.

Feb. 13

CPR: 7:30 p.m. (Lakeland Hills). Firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics responded to a call about a woman who was unconscious and unresponsive. They arrived at the residence to find that family members had already begun CPR before they got there. Firefighters and paramedics then provided care, and the woman regained a pulse and blood pressure before paramedics transported her to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

Feb. 14

Aid call: (Pacific). Firefighters responded to a report of a man in the throes of alcohol withdrawal and arrived to find a highly intoxicated person requesting help for alcohol abuse. A private ambulance transported the man to a hospital for evaluation and referred him to the VRFA CARES team for follow-up support.

Feb. 15

Accident: 10:40 a.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision, and arrived to find both vehicles blocking the intersection, with minor damage to a BNSF equipment shelter. No patients required medical transport, and BNSF was notified.