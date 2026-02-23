Therapy as preventative care offers better outcomes during periods of crisis

Much like a muscle that needs consistent use to stay healthy, communication and interpersonal skills benefit from a dedicated safe space and a supportive environment where people can practice, reflect and grow. Photos courtesy of Valley Cities.

Stress rarely arrives all at once. It builds slowly – in misread texts, packed calendars, tense car rides and long evenings after work. Over time, those small moments shape the tone of our relationships.

While often sought out as ‘crisis’ care, counseling is actually most effective when used as a preventative measure.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding that you are either a good communicator or a bad communicator,” says Callie Jones, a Valley Cities Behavioral Health Care clinician with a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. “It’s more of a gray area skill in the sense that everyone can learn to be a better communicator.”

Jones works as a school-based clinician, supporting students while also focusing on the broader systems around them – caregivers, teachers and peers.

Through a relationship-based therapy lens, Jones helps individuals and families strengthen communication, clarify boundaries and build coping skills that carry into daily life.

“Communication and interpersonal skills are exactly that – skills,” Jones says. “They can be developed and strengthened, much like a muscle that needs consistent use to stay healthy. Anyone can learn them and anyone can become an amazing partner, parent or friend. Like any skill, they benefit from a dedicated, safe space and a supportive environment where people can practice, reflect and grow.”

Couples therapy, they add, often faces the steepest stigma.

Some view it as a sign a relationship is beyond repair. In reality, therapy sessions are designed as a neutral space to bridge communication gaps and encourage collaboration.

“As long as all parties involved are willing to fix and improve the relationship, there is hope for that relationship,” Jones says. “Every session is dynamic and intended to help, guide and support that specific relationship, not dictate whether that relationship should remain or not.”

Family therapy can be especially powerful during early childhood and adolescence, periods marked by rapid emotional and developmental change for both children and their caregivers.

Jones notes that ages two to eight are particularly formative. For families with infants and toddlers, parenting support and connection to community resources can also make a significant difference.

Valley Cities provides more than one-to-one adult counseling, offering services for children and families as well.

When viewed as maintenance and preventive care for mental health, therapy becomes an intentional investment – strengthening relationships before challenges escalate.

“We are trained professionals,” Jones adds. “We’re not scary. Therapy is simply a safe, second space for open communication.”

To learn more about Valley Cities and their services, call 253-833-7444 or visit valleycities.org. Follow them on Facebook for news and updates.

Help support Valley Cities:

Valley Cities Behavioral Health Care accepts one-time, monthly and legacy donations to help sustain and expand its services throughout King County.

If you or someone you know is currently struggling with mental health and/or addiction, contact the Valley Cities team by phone at 253-833-7444 or in person at your local Valley Cities location. You can also call the 24 hour crisis line at 206-461-3222 or toll free at 866-427-4747.