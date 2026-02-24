A self-guided ‘Twin Peaks’ tour around the Snoqualmie Valley

A then versus now comparison of the location of the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign from the show’s opening credits. Left: A snapshot of “Twin Peaks” season 1, episode 1. Right: Mount Si from SE Reinig Road, Feb. 15, 2025.

After 36 years, the spirit of the 1990s drama “Twin Peaks” lives on in the Snoqualmie Valley, with help from its local filming locations.

Many parts of the show were shot on location in and around Snoqualmie, North Bend and Fall City for its first two seasons in 1990 and 1991, and the 2017 reboot was partially shot in the Valley.

Read on for a list of “Twin Peaks” filming locations that are still standing and worth stopping at during a Valley visit.

Location of the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign

While the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign featured in the show’s opening credits is not a permanent fixture, that exact view of Mount Si is accessible to visitors. On Google Maps, the location is marked as “Welcome to Twin Peaks Sign Place,” with the address 41433-41699 SE Reinig Rd. in Snoqualmie.

Snoqualmie Falls

Also featured in the show’s opening credits is Snoqualmie Falls. The rushing, 268-foot waterfall is a must-stop on any Valley tour. While visiting, remember Snoqualmie Falls is a sacred site for the Snoqualmie Tribe, which kindly welcomes visitors to enjoy the waterfall’s natural beauty.

Great Northern Hotel

The exterior shots of the show’s Great Northern Hotel are actually Salish Lodge, which sits atop Snoqualmie Falls. In the show, the hotel is where FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) stays while he’s in town.

Ronette’s Bridge

In the pilot episode of “Twin Peaks,” a shocked and disheveled Ronette Pulaski (Phoebe Augustine) is seen walking to town along a railway bridge. Today, the railway track is gone and the bridge, called Reinig Bridge, is part of the Snoqualmie Valley Trail, crossing over the Snoqualmie River.

Snoqualmie’s Meadowbrook Bridge, which carries Meadowbrook Way SE over the Snoqualmie River, was also seen in a couple episodes of “Twin Peaks.”

Centennial Log

Centennial Log is shown only in the show’s opening credits, where it is seen sitting on a stationary carriage beside the railway. While the 26-foot log doesn’t have an impact on the show, it has long been a character in Snoqualmie’s history. Its tree was planted nearly 450 years ago and used to be on the property of Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company. After the tree was struck by lightning, the log was moved to downtown Snoqualmie in 1979. It is now protected by a covered pavilion at Railroad Community Park.

Twin Peaks sheriff’s office

The building used at the sheriff’s office in the show is now DirtFish Rally School, which teaches the skills used in rally racing. It is located at 7001 396th Dr. SE in Snoqualmie.

Double R Diner

The real-life diner, Twede’s Cafe, was built in 1941 and has been a community staple since. It has changed ownership and name twice but has always been family-owned. In 2023, the cafe added the “RR” sign from the show to its outdoor signage, honoring its fictional counterpart. With a backdrop of Mount Si, it’s a great photo spot for “Twin Peaks” fans. While you’re there, don’t forget to stop in for a slice of cherry pie and a “damn fine cup of coffee.”

The drapery store

North Bend’s historic Glazier building was used in the show as Nadine Hurley’s drapery store, “Run Silent, Run Drapes.” It still sits in downtown North Bend and has been home to Volition Brewing Co. since 2019.

The roadhouse

The exterior shots of the local roadhouse in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, also known as The Bang Bang Bar, were filmed in Fall City at what is actually The Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn. A historical landmark, the roadhouse has been around since 1916.

Big Ed’s Gas Farm

In season one of “Twin Peaks,” the exterior shots of Big Ed’s Gas Farm were filmed at 8606 Preston-Fall City Rd. SE at what is now a business called Balloon Designers. The building has taken on many personas throughout its lifetime.

In the 2017 “Twin Peaks” reboot — also known as the show’s third season — the gas station exterior shots were filmed at a building in North Bend. That building, at 1130 E. North Bend Way, is now The Line Bike Experience, a bicycle repair shop.