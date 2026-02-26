Sylvia Hill | Obit

Published February 26, 2026

Sylvia Hill

March 13, 1931- December 28, 2025

Sylvia Hill of Federal Way, WA died on December 28, 2025 at 94. She was born in 1931 to John & Lillian (Nesland) Rogers in Auburn. Sylvia was an Auburn High School graduate & attended Central Washington University. She married her high school sweetheart in 1950. Harold’s US Army career took them to many states & foreign countries. Sylvia captured the beauty of our region in her paintings. Her lifelong love of raising children was reflected in her babydoll hobby. Widowed after nearly 68 years, her last home allowed her to continue entertaining her large family. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Douglas, grandson Clifton, sister Betty (John) Hill, and her parents. She is survived by her children Howard, Nancy (Ed) Sargent, Anita (Joe) Wade, Patrick, Ellen (Don) Carper, and Larry. She is also survived by many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 14th at the Auburn First United Methodist Church.