Fire blotter: Woman gives birth on way to hospital

Between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to the following calls for service, among many others.

Feb. 16

Aid call: 9:54 a.m. (Auburn). Firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics evaluated a woman before paramedics transported her to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center for further care.

Feb. 17

Aid call: 12:26 p.m. (Pacific). Firefighters responded with local police to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building, and arrived at the scene to find one injured person and structural damage to a detached garage. Firefighters evaluated the person for a possible seizure before a private ambulance transported that person to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center for further care.

Feb. 18

Aid call: 5:13 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics treated an alcohol-intoxicated, unconscious man before an unspecified party transported him to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

Feb. 19

Aid call: 5:50 p.m. (Auburn). While firefighters were responding to reports of an elderly man who was struggling to breathe, dispatch informed them that the man had stopped breathing, but that a bystander had started CPR. When firefighters reached the scene, they worked with King County Medic One paramedics to provide extensive, life-sustaining care, but they could not resuscitate the man. Firefighters stayed on scene with Auburn Police Department officers to support the family and help with the next steps.

Feb. 20

Aid call: 10:20 a.m. (Auburn Boeing). Firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics helped Boeing firefighters with CPR in progress at their facility. Firefighters supported patient care, including defibrillation protocols and CPR. Two VRFA firefighters helped paramedics transport the man to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center for further care.

Feb. 21

Aid call: 6:04 p.m. (Pacific). Firefighters evaluated a girl who had fallen from her electric bicycle and sustained a leg injury, and then a private ambulance transported her to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma for further care.

Feb. 22

Aid call: 6:09 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters and King County Medic One paramedics treated a woman on scene who was about to give birth. En route to Valley Medical Center, with one firefighter helping out, the woman delivered a healthy baby boy, and mother and child reached the hospital safe and sound.