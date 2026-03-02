Auburn woman injured in crash on I-5

An Auburn woman was injured in a Tukwila crash, and the alleged driver responsible for the crash now faces vehicular assault charges.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at 2:28 a.m. March 2, on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila, a 22-year-old Seattle man crashed into a 40-year-old Auburn woman, injuring her. According to WSP, the woman was transported to Valley Medical Center, and the man was arrested for vehicular assault due to driving under the influence.

According to WSP, drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash, and the cause was DUI. The man was reported to be driving a 2016 Nissan Altima, and the woman was reported as driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla. Both vehicles were reported totaled.

According to WSP, the man was traveling northbound on I-5, exiting to State Route 599 in lane one of two, and the woman was traveling northbound on I-5, exiting to SR 599 in lane two of two. The man then drifted into lane two, striking the woman’s vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle then struck the jersey barrier on the left side of the ramp. Both vehicles came to rest in lane two. The roadway was blocked for three hours and 37 minutes.