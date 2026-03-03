Pacific officer-involved shooting puts Auburn school on lockdown

A man died in Pacific following an officer-involved shooting that also put an Auburn School District school into lockdown.

According to the Algona Police Department (APD), at about 8:30 a.m. March 3, officers responded to the 400 block of Milwaukee Boulevard North, near the corner of Ellingson Road and Fifth Avenue Northeast, for a request for backup by the Pacific Police Department. The incident was a shooting in progress at a home.

According to APD, Pacific officers responded to the scene first and contacted an armed man, and after attempting to de-escalate the situation, a Pacific officer discharged his weapon, striking the armed man. Pacific officers performed life-saving measures, but the armed man died at the scene.

At the residence where the shooting was reported, a woman and a juvenile were found and treated. They were both sent to Harborview Medical Center, but there is no further information on their status.

According to APD, the Valley Independent Investigative Team is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, with the help of APD officers. There is no threat to the public, and no officers were injured, APD stated.

This shooting occurred near Alpac Elementary School. According to Auburn School District spokesperson Vicki Alonzo, due to police activity in the area, the school was placed on lockdown at 8:50 a.m., which is before the school day began.

Alonzo said that students who were on their way to school via buses were diverted to Auburn Riverside High School, but once the lockdown was lifted at 9:42 a.m., the students were transported back to Alpac Elementary School.