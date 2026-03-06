Possession of burglary tools | Auburn police blotter

License plate theft: At 10:55 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a license plate was reported stolen.

Abandoned bicycles: At 2:47 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 100 block of L Street Southeast, bicycles were found abandoned.

SWAT assist: At 2:12 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 17400 block of 120th Lane Southeast in Renton, Auburn officers assigned to Valley SWAT responded to Renton for an in-progress incident.

Fraudulent credit card: At 1:10 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 2200 block of I Street Northeast, a fraudulent credit card transaction was made.

Juvenile missing: At 11:51 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1600 block of Fourth Street Southeast, a juvenile female was reported missing.

Burglary: At 6:26 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 31000 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, a residential burglary occurred.

Obstruction: At 12:26 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 500 block of Auburn Way North, a subject was arrested for obstruction.

Eluding: At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 400 block of South 277th Street, a black Mercedes fled from police.

Dog bite: At 4:21 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 31000 block of 106th Place Southeast, a dog bite was reported.

Hit-and-run: At 12:25 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 1500 block of 21st Street Southeast, a hit-and-run occurred.

Driving under the influence: At 11:11 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 5200 block of Peasley Canyon Road South, a man was arrested for driving under the influence.

Burglary: At 11:05 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 5300 block of South 288th Street, a commercial burglary was reported.

Possession of burglary tools: At 3:30 a.m. March 1 in the 1300 block of Auburn Way South, a trespass was reported, as well as possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault: At 8:11 p.m. March 1 in the 800 block of H Street Southeast, an assault and vandalism were reported.

Fraud: At 2:01 p.m. March 2 in the 1500 block of 21st Street Southeast, a felony fraud was reported.

Narcotics possession: At 6:51 p.m. March 3 in the 3400 block of Stuck River Drive Southeast, a man was arrested for being in possession of illegal narcotics.

Unlawful burning: At 11:12 p.m. March 3 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a report of reckless burning was investigated.

Vehicle prowl: At 2:51 p.m. March 4 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a vehicle prowl occurred at the Muckleshoot Casino.