Auburn alum Kaden Hansen named GNAC player of the year

Auburn High School alum Kaden Hansen was named men’s basketball player of the year in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, as voted by the league’s coaches.

The redshirt-sophomore averaged 20 points per game and helped Saint Martin’s reach No. 21 in the country and the eventual No. 1 seed in the GNAC tournament. Hansen reached double figures in 23 of the 25 games in the regular season along with three 30-point performances.

Hansen missed last season with an injury and came back this year scoring a career high 37 points against Western Washington on Jan. 15.

The 6-foot-2 guard shot 42.2% from the floor and 84.3% from the free-throw line. He is the second Saint to win the player of the year award and the third player to be the GNAC’s leading scorer.

Along with his 20 points, he averaged 2.8 assists per game and was sixth in the GNAC in average minutes played (32.5).

Hansen announced he is entering the transfer portal via his trainer Cartier French-Tony. Hansen already has releaved offers from the following division one schools; University of Montana, Idaho State University, University of California Riverside, Portland State on his personal social media.