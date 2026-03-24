Auburn Mountainview overcomes early Federal Way goal to win fourth straight

Auburn Mountainview’s boys soccer team survived an early rush from Federal Way to defeat the Eagles, 3-1, on March 24.

The Lions remain unbeaten to start their 2026 schedule and sit at the top of the standings with Decatur High School level on points with 12. Federal Way High School, on the other hand, is still searching for their first win of the season, sitting on just one point after a tie with Kentlake back on March 17.

Federal Way threw the first punch and took a 1-0 lead inside of 15 minutes against the Lions. Josh Ruiz-Perez took advantage of a bit of a misplayed ball from the Auburn Mountainview defense and gave the Eagles an early edge.

But Auburn Mountainview rebounded quite strongly in the first half. Pablo Montiel got Auburn Mountainview to level terms off an opportunistic press of the Eagles’ defense and cashed in at the 22nd minute.

From there, Benji Toscano put the Eagles away. He scored in the 30th minute and the 37th minute in the first half to give Auburn Mountainview a commanding two goal lead. His second goal was on the back of a beautiful pass from Montiel over the Federal Way defense, allowing Toscano to break free for a goal.

Federal Way takes on Todd Beamer on March 27 for their next game, while Auburn Mountainview takes on Kentlake on March 26 on the road at Kentlake.