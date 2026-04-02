Protesters hold third No Kings rally in Auburn

In Auburn, an estimated 1,480 participants joined peaceful protesters across Washington state for the third No Kings rally on March 28. The rallies were held in response to actions and policies by President Donald Trump and his administration. The local rally was led by Indivisible Auburn, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary. An estimated 8 million people across the nation and world participated at more than 3,300 events, according to cbsnews.com. Last year’s No Kings rallies drew more than 5 million people in June and 7 million in October, according to U.S. organizers. Courtesy photo/Indivisible Auburn