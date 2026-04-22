Residential burglary | Auburn police blotter

DUI: At 12:56 p.m. April 15 in the 1700 block of Auburn Way South, a male was arrested for DUI.

Hit-and-run: At 1:58 a.m. April 16 in the 5100 block of Auburn Way North, a man was arrested for hit-and-run and obstruction.

Shoplifting arrest: At 5:47 p.m.April 16 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, a female was arrested for shoplifting.

Agency assist: At 4:57 p.m. April 17 in the 2800 block of Queens Way in Milton, Auburn officers who are part of Valley SWAT assisted Renton police.

Airplane collision: At 1:34 p.m. April 18 in the 2000 block of C Street Southwest, an airplane collision report was taken in Auburn.

Firearm theft: At 8:34 p.m. April 18 in the 1200 block of Auburn Way North, a firearm was reported stolen.

Residential burglary: At 7:08 p.m. April 19 in the 700 block of H Street Northeast, a residential burglary occurred.

Self-inflicted gunshot wound: At 8:38 p.m. April 19 in the 12100 block of Southeast 292nd Street, a self-inflicted gunshot wound occurred.

Assault: At 9:55 p.m. April 19 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a male was arrested for assault at the Muckleshoot Casino.

Juvenile fight: At 9:55 a.m. April 20 in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street, a juvenile fight was reported.

Truck and firearm stolen: At 11 a.m. April 20 in the 1420 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, a truck and firearm were stolen.

Semi-trailer stolen: At 12:22 p.m. April 21 in the 2300 block of Ron Crockett Drive Northwest, a semi-trailer was stolen from Emerald Downs.