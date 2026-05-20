Phyllis Steinle | Obit

Published May 20, 2026

Phyllis Jo Kloeppel Steinle

May 19, 1946- April 30, 2026

Phyllis Jo Kloeppel Steinle, born May 19, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2026, at Wesley Lea Hill Home in Auburn, Washington.

She was the daughter of Philip Robert Kloeppel and Jean Marian Gordon Kloeppel and grew up in Tacoma, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1964. On February 12, 1971, she married Ervin Walter Steinle, sharing 50 years of love and partnership until his passing in 2021.

Phyllis worked with dedication at JCPenney, Evergreen Management, and Edlund Dental. She embraced life with curiosity and creativity, an avid photographer, a traveler alongside her husband, and someone who found joy in flowers and the birds that visited her garden. Her faith grounded her, and she served faithfully at Messiah Lutheran Church, especially through the food bank and other community ministries.

She will be remembered for her quick, sarcastic humor, her warm and infectious laugh, and her beautiful smile that reflected her gentle spirit.

Phyllis is survived by her sons Steve (Karleen), John (Lillian), and Paul, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will carry forward her love and strength.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Auburn, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church Food Bank, honoring her lifelong commitment to helping others.