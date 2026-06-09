Attempted armed robbery at The Outlet Collection

Three suspects were detained for attempting to use fraudulent payment methods and allegedly being armed at The Outlet Collection in Auburn the night of June 8.

One of the individuals was detained and released, but the other two were arrested and booked, according to Auburn police.

Auburn Police Department spokesperson Kolby Crossley said that an individual allegedly tried to purchase items from a store at the mall “using a suspected fraudulent payment method before trying to leave with the items without paying.”

After the individual was confronted by an employee of the store, “the suspect displayed a firearm, causing the employee to fear for her safety before fleeing the store,” Crossley said.

The Auburn Police Department responded to a report of three suspicious individuals, quickly locating and detaining them. One of the suspects that was arrested is being investigated for attempted robbery in the first degree. They were booked into the King County Jail. The other individual is being held at SCORE Jail for reportedly carrying a concealed pistol without a license, possession of cannabis while being under the age of 21, and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to Crossley.