Mercer Island student dies from lacrosse injury

In the following photos, community members placed notes and flowers at a memorial for Eliot Abramson at the Mercer Island High School stadium. Staff photos by Andy Nystrom

Mercer Island High School (MIHS) administrators informed the community on June 7 of the loss of one of its students.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness we share devastating news about sophomore Eliot Abramson,” the letter to the community said of the student-athlete who was injured on June 1 while participating in a college lacrosse recruiting event at Islander Stadium and died from his injuries on June 7 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The letter notes that Abramson was struck in the back of the neck below the helmet by a lacrosse ball during the run of play and lost consciousness. After paramedics were called to the stadium, he was rushed to Harborview.

“As shared by his family, Eliot’s injuries were too severe to survive and he passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his family,” the letter said.

A celebration of life for Abramson will be held at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Herzl-Ner Tamid Synagogue.

“Please keep Eliot’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched in your thoughts during this profoundly difficult time. As we grieve this loss together, may we continue to support one another with kindness, compassion, and care,” the administrators wrote, adding that he was a loving friend, an exceptional student and an avid lacrosse player with a smile that could light up the room.

In an Instagram post last week, Eliot’s mother Jessica said her son obtained his drivers license a few months ago and courageously decided to become an organ donor. The family is proud of his decision and that he will be saving many lives, she added.

“While Eliot’s time on earth will end way too soon, we are comforted that he will be in heaven with his dad, making him laugh, playing music with his smile lighting up the room. We’re sure he’ll be doing ‘wall ball’ in the sky and rooting for all his friends,” Jessica said.

Mercer Island Lacrosse posted a comment on Jessica’s Instagram page that says the club sends its love to the family. “Our hearts are broken. Eliot was always smiling, no matter how hard we were working. We will never forget our #9.”

While the Reporter visited the community memorial for Eliot filled with notes, flowers and gifts at the MIHS stadium on June 9, two lacrosse players got in some action down the way on the field.