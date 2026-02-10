Auburn police will assist Renton during World Cup

As most people know by now, soccer fan enthusiasm for their teams has been known to boil over during soccer matches all over the world, potentially endangering lives and property.

Especially at events related to Major League Soccer’s FIFA World Cup, with events scheduled this June and July in Washington state.

The City of Renton, which will host teams and visitors at the Providence Swedish Performance Center in preparation for matches at Lumen Field, is obligated to provide extra security and police services within the city.

On Feb. 2, Auburn’s leaders adopted an interlocal mutual aid agreement between their city and Renton, answering the latter’s request for police help and resources, to keep the hordes of potential fanatics in check, and to provide an additional police presence.

While the two cities already have a mutual aid agreement in place, the new one, specific to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allows Auburn Police Department officers to help Renton’s officers as needed. Likewise, the agreement provides guidelines for Renton to provide financial reimbursement to Auburn for police services rendered.

“Having been in Europe during the World Cup games,” said Auburn City Councilmember Kate Baldwin, “crowds can get pretty rowdy, so I think Renton will be well served by having the support of our police force.”

In the agreement, each Auburn officer will be reimbursed for work performed in proportion to his or her submission requests as approved by Renton.

According to the agreement, Renton will be responsible for administering and overseeing the agreement in accordance with state law by designating an incident commander. Renton will also provide Auburn the specific dates, times, number of hours, and the number of commissioned officers requested or needed.

All law enforcement personnel assigned to the tasks will be integrated into an overall Unified Command system commanded by the Renton Police Department.

Under state law, the Interlocal Cooperation Act and Mutual Aid Peace Officers Powers Act authorize public agencies to contract with other public agencies to perform governmental activities and deliver public services.