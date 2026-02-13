Explosive device investigated | Auburn police blotter

From the Auburn police log.

Missing firearm: At 11:43 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 5400 block of 37th Court Southeast, a firearm was reported missing.

Stolen guitar: At 1:23 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, a stolen guitar was recovered.

Bicycle theft: At 4: 10 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 4000 block of A Street Southeast, a bicycle was stolen.

Robbery: At 10:32 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of Auburn Way South, a robbery occurred.

Assault: At 11:09 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 31000 block of 110th Place Southeast, an assault occurred.

Child Protective Services referral: At 1:18 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 1200 block of 29th Street Southeast, a CPS referral was investigated.

Narcotics found: At 1:26 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 300 block of East Main Street, there was a report that narcotics were located.

Juvenile assaulted: At 4:39 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 2700 block of I Street Northeast, a juvenile was assaulted.

Driving under the influence: At 7:38 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 2100 block of Auburn Way South, a male was arrested for DUI.

Burglary: At 11:42 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 800 block of 12th Street Northeast, a commercial burglary was reported.

DUI: At 7:49 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road Northeast, a male was cited for DUI.

Victoria’s Secret theft: At 8:21 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, two males shoplifted perfume from Victoria’s Secret.

Speeding driver arrested: At 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 4400 block of Auburn Way North, a speeding driver was arrested for criminal traffic violations.

Driving under the influence: At 8:32 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of Auburn Way North, a male was arrested for DUI.

Explosive device investigated: At 12:20 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1500 block of Auburn Way South, an explosive device was investigated.

Obstructing justice: At 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 2400 block of F Street Southeast, a male was arrested for obstructing justice.

Disorderly conduct: At 1:56 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 1500 block of 30th Street Southeast, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Missing son: At 8:11 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 31000 block of 106th Place Southeast, a citizen reported that her son is missing.

Burglary: At 10:40 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 2200 block of West Valley Highway North, a commercial burglary was reported.

Weapons offense: At 9 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2200 block of 27th Street Southeast, a firearm was discharged.

Agency assist: At 2:15 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1600 block of South 260th Street in Des Moines, Auburn officers assisted with the arrest of a wanted person in Des Moines.

Attempted residential burglary: At 6:55 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1100 block of A Street Northeast, an attempted residential burglary was reported.