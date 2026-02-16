Single vehicle crash on I-90

Drugs and alcohol were reportedly involved in the crash involving a Federal Way driver and Auburn passengers.

An early morning single-vehicle crash Feb. 16 on Interstate 90 resulted in two people being injured.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 16, at milepost 30 on I-90, a 2015 Honda CR-V crashed into a sign, leading to a rollover, injuring the driver and a passenger.

According to WSP, in the vehicle was the driver, a 20-year-old Federal Way man who was injured; an 18-year-old Federal Way woman who was injured; a 20-year-old Auburn man; and another 2o-year-old Auburn man.

The driver was evaluated by aid on scene, while the Federal Way woman was transported to Overlake Hospital. According to WSP, the Federal Way woman and one of the Auburn men were not wearing seatbelts, while the others in the vehicle were.

According to WSP, the Honda was traveling westbound on I-90 at milepost 30 in lane two of four. The Honda then crossed lane one onto the right shoulder and into the ditch, where it struck a milepost sign. The Honda then rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder.

According to WSP, drugs or alcohol were involved, but the cause is still under investigation. The Honda was reported as totaled.