Auburn police searching for missing 82-year-old man

Auburn police are searching for an 82-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 22.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), Teodulo Figueroa Galvan, 82, was carrying a cane, wearing a red jacket with a yellow stripe, blue plaid pajama pants and a blue baseball cap when he was reported leaving his home at around noon Jan. 22, near 700 10th Street Northeast. According to APD, Galvan has dementia.

There have been reported sightings of Galvan near Olympic Middle School. If located or information about his whereabouts are known, APD asks the public to contact Detective Dustin Melton at 253-313-3588.