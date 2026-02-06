Annual spring refill coming to Lake Tapps

Cascade Water Alliance announced that it will begin its annual spring refill of the Lake Tapps Reservoir on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Cascade draws the reservoir level down during the winter months for dike stability and maintenance activities, and keeps seasonal recreational water levels between elevation 541.5 feet and 543 feet from April 15 to Sept. 30.

In its announcement. Cascade said does not anticipate any delay in reaching the agreed-upon reservoir level of 541.5 feet by April 15.

As a reminder, Cascade noted that it requires a license to modify or add an improvement on its property, including all bulkheads, docks, boat lifts, boat ramps, and boat houses, prior to beginning any work.

Further, residents should keep in mind as they work, especially on bulkheads, that Cascade has the authority to raise reservoir levels to elevation 543 feet under current water rights, so any new or modified bulkheads should be built with the consideration that the reservoir level will be up to 543 feet.

Cascade raises the reservoir to 543 feet once a year so residents know where that water level is located.

For more information about Cascade and Lake Tapps, visit www.cascadewater.org.