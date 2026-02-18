Suspect in pawn shop smash-and-grab arrested

A man who is suspected of robberies in Auburn, Renton and Burien, starting in December 2025, and as recent as Feb. 14, was arrested at the Muckleshoot Casino.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) reported that it arrested a man Feb. 17 at the casino on probable cause for three robberies at Cash America Pawn locations in Auburn, Renton and Burien.

According to APD, at about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, at a Cash America Pawn in Auburn, there was a smash-and-grab. The suspect used a mini sledgehammer to break a display case and steal multiple pieces of jewelry. At the scene, the suspect left behind a tote bag and the sledgehammer.

According to APD, the suspect was seen fleeing in a gray Ford Fusion from about 2010 to 2012 with no license plate, fuzzy white dice on the rearview mirror and noticeable rear-end damage.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at the Auburn Cash America Pawn the day before the robbery, on Dec. 4, unmasked and accompanied by a light-colored dog. He was wearing similar clothes to those he had worn when he committed the robbery the next day, according to APD. On Dec. 4, he was also driving the same or a similar unlicensed gray Ford Fusion as the one the suspect was driving after the Dec. 5 robbery.

According to APD, the suspect was also seen at a Cash America Pawn in Renton on Dec. 3 attempting to sell a 3D printer. In that instance, he was wearing the same clothes he was observed wearing in the incidents on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. He was also carrying the same bag that he left at the scene of the Dec. 5 Auburn robbery and was driving the gray Ford Fusion.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail, but has not been charged yet. The Auburn Reporter will follow this case.