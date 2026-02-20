Kidnapping | Auburn police blotter

Silver theft: At 10:42 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 5600 block of Hazel Loop Southeast, a theft of silver was reported.

Obstructing justice: At 11:55 a.m. in the 800 block of Auburn Way North, a male was arrested for obstructing justice.

Vandalism: At 12:04 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, there was a report of vandalism.

Fred Meyer shoplift: At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 800 block of Auburn Way North, an adult male shoplifted from Fred Meyer and was arrested on an Auburn warrant.

Suspected shoplifters: At 6:52 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 800 block of Auburn Way North, individuals suspected of attempting to shoplift were contacted during a traffic stop.

Bicycle theft: At 12:28 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Drive Southwest, a bicycle was stolen.

Driving under the influence: At 5:12 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast, a male was arrested for DUI.

Burglary: At 3:42 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 700 block of Auburn Way South, a commercial burglary occurred.

DUI at the casino: At 12:51 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a female was arrested at the Muckleshoot Casino for DUI.

Burglary: At 6:04 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 800 block of 30th Street Northeast, a commercial burglary occurred.

Runaway: At 3:05 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of Auburn Way South, a runaway was reported.

Hit-and-run: At 11:16 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, a hit-and-run occurred at the Muckleshoot Casino.

Juvenile altercation: At 4:24 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1300 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, an assault was reported when an altercation occurred between juveniles.

Property damage: At 4:50 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 600 block of A Street Southeast, charges were forwarded for a male after a traffic collision. Property damage cited.

DUI: At 8:02 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1400 block of Harvey Road Northeast, a DUI was investigated.

Kidnapping: At 9:27 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 6200 block of Terrace View Lane, a kidnapping was reported.

DUI: At 10:10 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Auburn Way South, a DUI occurred.