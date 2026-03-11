Alleged impaired driver ends up in ditch in Auburn

A speeding driver crashed into another, landing in a ditch 30 feet away in Auburn.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, around 7 p.m. March 4 on northbound State Route 167 near 37th Street Northwest in Auburn, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, braking and passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner before crashing with another vehicle. According to Johnson, the causing driver’s vehicle ended up about 30 feet into the brush, and the driver was arrested for suspected driving under the influence.

Johnson said both cars were towed, but it’s unclear whether they were totaled. No injuries were sustained.