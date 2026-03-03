Auburn men charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

Two men from Auburn were charged with internet crimes against children after an Auburn police investigation that also led to charges against an Enumclaw man.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), on Feb. 18, its investigations teams conducted two separate operations in Auburn, resulting in the arrest of two people. According to APD, it is an affiliate of the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and as part of that partnership, it works with other affiliates and routinely receives investigative tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material.

“The Auburn Police Department remains committed to protecting children in our community,” APD stated. “These investigations are a top priority, and we will continue to aggressively pursue individuals involved in the exploitation of minors.”

On Feb. 19, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged John Jacob Lira, Jr., 27, of Auburn, in Pierce County, with first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On Feb. 20, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jason Edward Timothy Hyatt, 52, of Auburn, in King County, with first-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lira pleaded not guilty on Feb. 19, was given $25,000 bail, which he posted that day, and remains out on bail with conditions that he reside only at his Auburn home and that his travel be restricted to Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties.

Hyatt’s bail was set at $20,000, and he is currently on electronic home detention. Hyatt pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Feb. 25.

Auburn Police also arrested Kyle Phillip McDougall, 31, of Enumclaw, on Feb. 15, as part of a months-long investigation that began in May 2025. On Feb. 27, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McDougall with first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A small portion of Auburn is in Pierce County, which is why there are two different county prosecuting attorney office’s involved.

Details of the cases

According to charging documents, Lira was first brought to police attention in January 2025 when a tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was found that Lira had uploaded various files of child sexual abuse material to the internet.

Lira had over 100 videos of various pornography, including child sexual abuse material. Lira was also speaking with other individuals online, sharing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

On Feb. 18, at about 7 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at Lira’s Auburn home, and he admitted to the facts of the case. Lira told officers that over the years, he had traded possibly around 512GB of child sexual abuse material, but he was unsure of an exact number.

According to documents, Hyatt was first brought to police attention in July 2025, when a tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Hyatt was found to be uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet.

On Feb. 18, a search warrant was executed at Hyatt’s home, and he admitted to procuring child sexual abuse material, and he said he paid for it online. A device was found at his home containing child sexual abuse material.