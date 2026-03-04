Police find missing man with dementia |Update

A man with dementia who went missing on March 2 in Auburn has been found and is safe, according to Kent Police.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), Robert Peysano, 63, had been missing from his adult family home in Kent since the afternoon of March 2. He and a family member walked from their Kent home to a friend’s home in Auburn, but Peysano left the home.

KPD stated that Robert Peysano’s phone was last active in the area of A Street Southwest at Second Street Southwest in Auburn. Kent and Auburn police searched for Peysano in that area, but could not locate him. According to KPD, before calling police, family and friends searched for Peysano at locations he is known to visit, but could not locate him.

Peysano lives in an adult family home in the 22500 block of 108th Avenue Southeast in Kent. KPD stated that it is unknown if Peysano is trying to walk back to the house.