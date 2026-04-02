Alleged foot-licking video leads to Auburn Riverside coach’s dismissal

An Auburn Riverside High School soccer coach has been removed from his duties, according to a report posted April 2 by Seattle Red’s Jason Rantz.

The coach was removed because a video from 2025 was brought to the attention of Auburn School District officials, inc which the coach allegedly licked, or simulated licking, a male student athlete’s foot during a team dinner, according to the story published on seattlered.com.

The coach, who has not been charged or accused of any crime, is also a teacher at Auburn Riverside and has remained on staff as a teacher since being removed from his duty as a soccer coach.

“This is an HR matter that has been addressed through corrective action,” the Auburn School District wrote in an email to the Reporter. “On March 4, 2026, we were alerted to a video that showed an interaction between a coach and students at a team function during the 2025 soccer season. The coach was placed on leave the following day. The district made a referral to the Office of Professional Practices with OSPI March 18. The determination was made after the HR investigation that he will not be returned as a coach but he is currently under contract as a certificated employee.”

The district also confirmed that the team’s new head coach is Payton Berens.

Auburn Riverside’s boys soccer team continued its season on April 2 against Kennedy Catholic. Their next home game is on April 8 against Mount Rainier.