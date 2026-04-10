Minor arrested for knife assault | Auburn police blotter

Male smoking meth: At 12:17 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, a male was arrested for drug loitering after police watched him smoke methamphetamine.

Vandalism: At 8 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, vandalism and obstructing justice were investigated.

Theft: At 9:33 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of Outlet Collection Way Southwest, a male was arrested for theft and possession of controlled substances at Burlington.

Railroad trespassing: At 1:15 p.m. April 2 at 4 H Street Southeast and A Street Southeast, a male was arrested for trespassing on the BNSF railroad.

Knife robbery: At 6:33 p.m. April 2 at 1100 Outlet Collection Way Southwest, two suspects were arrested for robbery with a knife.

Bicycle theft: At 4:40 p.m. April 2 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a bicycle was reported stolen.

Burglary: At 5:53 p.m. April 3 in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North, a commercial burglary occurred.

Driving under the influence: At 12:33 a.m. April 4 in the 1500 block of 21st Street Southeast, a female was arrested for DUI.

Drug loitering: At 8:05 a.m. April 4 at Interurban Trail and 15th Street Southwest, a person was arrested for drug loitering.

Minor arrested for assault: At 10:33 a.m. April 5 in the 700 block of 37th Street Southeast, a minor was arrested for assault.

Juvenile assault: At 3:49 p.m. April 5 in the 400 block of 37th Street Southeast, a juvenile male was arrested for assault and cited for a weapons offense.

Minor arrested for burglary: At 4:31 p.m. April 5 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a minor subject was arrested for residential burglary.

Theft at the casino: At 7:26 p.m. April 5 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South at the Muckleshoot Casino, a male was arrested for theft.

Drug possession at the casino: At 11:20 p.m. April 5 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South at the Muckleshoot Casino, a female was arrested for drug possession.

Hit-and-run: At 1:31 a.m. April 6 in the 11000 block of Southeast 284th Street, a hit-and-run collision was reported.

Minor arrested for knife assault: At 12:09 a.m. April 7 in the 12000 block of Southeast 312th Street, a juvenile was arrested for an assault involving a knife.