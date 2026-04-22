Auburn boys soccer falls to Mount Rainier

Auburn High School’s boys soccer team was hopeful to come away with some points against a difficult opponent in Mount Rainier on April 21. But the Rams (5-2-4) were lifted to a 3-0 win over the Trojans (5-5-1) thanks to freshman Amir Heminna, who scored all three goals for Mount Rainier.

“They are kind of like us, a scrappy team. They are willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Auburn head coach Skyler Roehr said.

Heminna caused problems for Auburn nearly instantly. His second touch went into the back of the net for his first goal in the 19th minute. “When a guy has a night like that, what are you going to do? Sometimes it just happens,” Roehr said.

Heminna scored his second goal in the 29th minute to take a commanding 2-0 first half advantage. Mount Rainier plays a relentless brand of soccer, a physically taxing style that puts a ton of pressure on midfielders and defenders. A sluggish start makes that play style even more difficult to play against.

“I feel like we came out a little bit flat, but it was difficult. I feel like those two goals are preventable, which is unfortunate, but I guess it is better than saying there is nothing we could do about them,” Roehr said. “ I think they wanted it more and were the better team on the day.”

Auburn has now scored two goals or fewer in every game this season except two, and it’s been a difficult road. But in the final 10 minutes against the Rams, Roehr saw some signs of life that can push the Trojans to the next level. “It was a sign of positive things. I think we created a little bit more. I think we are a super capable team. I just don’t know if we are always willing to show it,” Roehr said.

Nolan Carrillo, a senior, can be the spark Auburn is looking for. He was active in the attacking third and created a handful of chances for the Trojans. If a goal was to come from Auburn, it would have been due to Carillo’s feet. “He’s super sharp, a technical player. He’s been pretty good for us this season and seasons past as well. This season he has flourished a little bit more,” Roehr said.

Auburn currently sits in sixth place, tied with Kentridge on 10 points in the standings. Auburn takes on Kentridge on April 24 and Kennedy on April 25. Points are going to come at a premium and with five games left on the schedule and taking on three of the top four teams to close out the season points will be hard to come by.