Driver strikes several vehicles on 5th Street | Auburn police blotter

Assault: At 7:46 a.m. May 28 in the 2400 block of F Street Southeast, a woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Found property: At 1 p.m. May 28 in the 400 block of O Street Northeast, two bicycles were found on a resident’s property.

Assault: At 3:28 p.m. May 28 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South at the Muckleshoot Casino, a man was arrested for assault.

Controlled substance: At 4:59 p.m. May 28 in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast, a man was arrested on drug-related charges.

Assault: At 5:42 p.m. May 28 in the 100 block of 15th Street Southeast, a man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Vandalism: At 6:52 p.m. May 28 in the 500 block of M Street Northeast, police took a report of misdemeanor vandalism.

DUI: At 11:57 p.m. May 28 in the 1000 block of Auburn Way North, a man was arrested for driving under the influence.

Theft: Reported at 1:01 p.m. May 29 in the 5500 block of South 328th Street, tools, including a ladder and air compressor, were stolen after a cable lock was cut.

Wallet theft: Reported at 2:11 p.m. May 29 in the 12400 block of Southeast 320th Street at Green River College, a wallet containing credit cards, identification and cash was stolen from an office.

Vandalism: At 12:13 p.m. May 29 in the 28100 block of 109th Avenue Southeast, a man was arrested for vandalism.

License plate theft: At 1:20 p.m. May 29 in the 12900 block of Southeast 312th Street, a temporary license plate was reported stolen.

Assault: At 8:33 p.m. May 29 in the 400 block of 51st Street Southeast, a man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

Hit-and-run: At 12:55 a.m. May 30 on Fifth Street Northeast, a hit-and-run driver struck several parked vehicles and fled the scene.

Vehicle prowl: At 2:08 a.m. May 30 in the 800 block of Pike Street Northeast, three suspects prowled a vehicle.

Assault: At 5:41 p.m. May 31 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South at the Muckleshoot Casino, a man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

Felony harassment: At 9:55 p.m. May 31 in the 4200 block of A Street Southeast, a juvenile was arrested for felony harassment.

Controlled substance: At 2:21 a.m. June 1 in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South at the Muckleshoot Casino, a man was arrested on drug charges and a woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Burglary: At 7:15 a.m. June 1 in the 3800 block of B Street Northwest, a commercial burglary was reported.

Dog attack: At 9:04 a.m. June 1 in the 1500 block of 31st Street Southeast, a dog attack that injured a person was reported.

Mental health incident: At 2:36 a.m. June 2 in the 2800 block of F Street Southeast, a man was transported to a hospital under the Involuntary Treatment Act.

Order violation: At 9:03 p.m. June 2 in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street, a man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

Mental health incident: At 12:22 a.m. June 3 in the 2400 block of F Street Southeast, a man was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment.

Sex offense: At 9:43 p.m. June 3 in the 30600 block of 116th Avenue Southeast, a sex offense involving minors was reported.