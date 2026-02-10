There was a quadruple shooting in Auburn the evening of Feb. 9, and while a suspect is still not in custody, police say everyone involved has been accounted for.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) reported that at about 4:20 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 900 block of 26th Street Northeast in Auburn, officers responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Additionally, officers located a fourth person, a male in his 20s, who was shot in the arm.

According to APD spokesperson Kolby Crossley, the Tukwila Police Department picked up a male at Southcenter Mall, who APD believes is not the suspect. Crossley said APD is investigating the three women who were shot in the room to identify the suspect.

“We’ve shifted our focus to the three who were inside the room, but that doesn’t mean the male is necessarily out of the clear either,” Crossley said.

Crossley said APD is still looking to determine the suspect, but he wanted to stress that everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for — a total of four people. According to Crossley, the people include someone who is the suspected shooter, but APD is still determining the suspect. He said that APD is not looking for any outside threat.

According to Crossley, the three females who were shot are still alive, but the severity of their injuries is unknown. Crossley said the cause of the shooting is still unknown as the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.