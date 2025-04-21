Totally Toscano: Lions forward scores twice in top NPSL tussle

Benji Toscano leaps in celebration after the the first Lion goal. Ben Ray / The Reporter

After a 2-0 win over Kent-Meridian, and being winners of their last nine games, the Auburn Mountainview Lions soccer team knew that they were going to get the Royals’ best in their next meeting at home on April 18.

Up until the 78th minute, it looked like Kent-Meridian was going to hand the Lions their first loss in over a month. Benji Toscano had other ideas.

“It was a team win for us. We came in missing our starting goalkeeper and leading goal scorer, who are both captains. That was the biggest hit. We came into this game and a lot of guys thought we would lose. But the older guys came around and said no, we can still do this,” Manager Joey West said.

Toscano scored a free kick to draw level at 3-3 in the final minutes of the game.

“Benji is great at taking set pieces. He can be really composed when he keeps it under the cross bar. He’s one of the most passionate players I’ve ever coached. If he’s not winning, he will fight and do whatever it takes. He shows up for us when we need him,” West said.

The clash between Kent-Meridian and Auburn Mountainview lived up to the hype, the top two teams separated by just four points, the former league champs on the road against a 2024 final four side.

After the Lions led 2-0, they trailed 3-2 after three goals in eight minutes in the second half. To leave with a draw shows some resilience and fight from the Lions, who haven’t given up three goals all season.

There was a buzz about the contest from the ground of Auburn Mountainview. For the first time in a long time, there was just standing room only in the stands. Kent-Meridian brought a host of supporters on the road with a balance of probably 60/40 in favor of the home side.

Toscano loved playing in the environment, especially when you score a late equalizer.

“It felt crazy. When every goal happened, everyone was going crazy. The atmosphere made you feel some type of way. Then when we scored, all our fans were going crazy and it motivated us to play harder,” Toscano said.

After the Royals took early momentum inside the first 10 minutes, Auburn Mountainview settled in and took control of the game, creating multiple chances with balls over the top for Toscano.

Toscano was filling a role for the Lions top goal-scorer Sergio Mercado, who missed the game.

Mercado wasn’t the only Lion to miss time as goalkeeping extraordinaire Jonathan Ochoa-Felix was also sidelined. Cole Gonzales filled in between the posts. Gonzales had never played keeper in a regulation game, but answered the bell against the best team he could face.

The Lions scored the lone goal of the first half. Praneet Singh sent in a perfect free kick that Pablo Montiel sent off the cross bar. Edgar Soltero was there to finish the job in the 16th minute of the game.

“It made us feel more comfortable in the game. The goal made us focus and made us believe we can still win the game,” Toscano said.

Toscano was awarded a penalty in the 49th minute and cashed in on the penalty kick for his first goal of the night, before the onslaught of Royals began.

Kent-Meridian scored all three goals after a 57th minute penalty. Up to that point, Kent-Meridian had no more than five shots, with the best coming in the first two minutes of the game.

The Royals then scored an equalizing goal in the 60th minute and took the lead in the 65th.

There was no panic on the Lion side, and in the 78th minute, a handball was called, giving Toscano a free kick from 30 yards out, and he scored an immaculate strike. In the first meeting, he also scored on a free kick, beating the Royal keeper to the right side again.

It won’t show up on the scoresheet, but junior forward Benjamin Yitbarek played an influential role in slowing down the Kent-Meridian attack. Along with Toscano, he brings energy and ferocity to Auburn Mountainview.

“He’s my best friend forever. He’s a great player. I’ve seen him develop since he was on JV. Now he is one of the best players on the team,” Toscano said.

The draw with Kent-Meridian seemingly has put the Lions on the expressway to a league title. Toscano said postgame the focus on training and practice is key to taking home a league title. West describes this year’s Lions as one of the most competitive practice atmospheres he has ever coached.

“Their training is one of the most insane high school training I have ever seen. They picked up right where they left off last year. These boys love each other it’s a good group of guys,” West said.