New look Auburn Riverside prepares under new head coach

There is a whole lot of new energy on 501 Oravetz Road this season as Auburn Riverside High School football takes on a new face with new head coach Darrin Reeves commanding the ship in 2025 after former head coach and athletic director Greg Herd went off to Eastlake.

Reeves is taking over a 3-7 program that has just one state appearance back in 2024. Coming from Gig Harbor, a prolific program in the area, Reeves is hoping to make a genuine connection with his players this season. He is doing so via a team dinner and talent show in the second week of fall camp.

“I want to start school with every kid knowing each other’s name. I want to try and break that ‘I’m a senior and you’re a freshman, I can’t talk to you.’ We are one team. We are all on the same mission,” Reeves said.

After day one of the official start of football season, Reeves was proud of the effort his side brought. They weren’t perfect, but they had the attitude and effort he was looking for.

“The energy was there today, they were ready to go. They were flying around. It was a really good practice. There were tons of mistakes, but their effort was there and that is what we want,” Reeves said.

The Ravens went just 2-5 in league play last season, but three of the five losses were by just one score. Junior Rai Hampton points out the difference between winning and losing those games comes down to the minute details, something that has been a point of emphasis in camp so far.

“A big thing is team morale and how we talk to each other. We lost four games by one score, so we weren’t that far off. But it was the little things where we aren’t paying attention and those things cost us games,” Hampton said.

Hampton and fellow junior Emediong Ukpe are looking to be focal points on the field for Auburn Riverside this season.

“It felt good to be out in the field and be in your environment,” Hampton said. “It’s an adjustment to Coach Reeves, but he has done a great job at just being open and trying to bring us together.”

A question mark position is arguably the most valuable position in sports, quarterback. Reeves has two quarterbacks vying for first team reps and the competition is driving both quarterbacks.

As a pass catcher, Hampton is seeing the two quarterbacks duel for vital first team opportunities.

“It’s been competitive, you can see from each quarterback their competitive side out. I’ve seen flashes from both and things they can work on. I think we’ll be good because they are bettering each other. Iron sharpens iron,” Hampton said.

From an outsider’s perspective, Gavin Danielson looks the part — a tall prototypical quarterback who looks like someone who can distribute the ball to open receivers. But on the other side, Colton Reid is a shorter playcaller, but showed an ability to be a bit more consistent with his throws down the field.

It was just one day, but the two are setting themselves up as a good combination of talent. It’s not just the quarterbacks that are battling for playing time — it’s every player on the Raven roster.

“Every position is a competition and that is the biggest thing we are trying to sell these guys. Show up and play and if you make the most plays, no matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, you’ll get some playing time,” Reeves said.

Reeves is bringing a focus to attitude and effort in the early days of his tenure, and for veteran Ravens, that is important for them to try and find success this season.

“All the coaches try to get discipline and effort into our heads. Over the summer in the locker room, Reeves would read us quotes to try and get us locked in,” Upke said.

It’s been a camp of improvement for Upke, who will be a big feature on the Raven offense. His presence will need to be felt by opposing defenses, and he made it a point of emphasis to make big strides this offseason.

“This whole summer I have been working to get better and develop my body. I am just hoping for a good performance this season,” he said.

4A NPSL is one tough league, and Kennedy Catholic at the top is always a state tournament team. Tahoma, Auburn and Kentwood are the next crop of teams and always seem to turn out competitive teams year in and year out. Stadium is a team on the come up with running back Darius Sum leading the way.

The Ravens are in no way the favorites to win the NPSL, due to the top end of the league. But there are opportunities for the Ravens to make a little noise, and the underdog mentality is something that Upke always has.

“I think it is motivation. I’ve been an underdog all my life and I like the feeling of winning. When everyone is doubting you, I love proving all the people wrong,” Ukpe said.

It starts and ends in the trenches for Reeves. His offensive line is one that is starting to excite him as camp continues.

“We are going to be young up front, there is no hiding that. It started in June and July for those guys to be strong. You win upfront by being strong and pushing people around. Those guys are going to compete and that is all we can ask,” Reeves said.