Lethal weapon(s): Auburn football’s offense poised for big 2025

In 2024, the Auburn High School football team went 5-4 in its first season back at the Class 4A level, moving up from 3A.

In those nine games, both quarterback Baylen Erdmann and wide receiver Lucas Whitehall-Gilkes broke single-season records in passing yards, passing touchdowns for Erdmann and receiving yards for Whitehall-Gilkes. Now in 2025, they add another season of experience and another receiver, who is looking like a NCAA Division I caliber player.

Under Head Coach Aaron Chantler, the Trojans run a complicated, fast-paced offense. But with three huge returners, Auburn’s offense could be better than ever which is difficult to imagine because of the standard that was set a year prior.

Senior wide receiver Christian Titialii makes his long awaited return from an injury that made him miss the entire 2024 season, he also missed half of his sophomore year two years ago. Having a weapon like Titialii at his disposal once again is a special talent for Chantler.

“He’s a huge game changer,” Chantler said. “Having him back, opens up a whole bunch. We saw a lot of double cover-bracket on Lucas at the end of the season… It’ll be interesting to see if Christian flies under the radar early in the season because teams don’t remember him. It would not surprise me if Christian splashes early on.”

Due to Titialii’s absence last season, 2026 senior Lucas Whitehall-Gilkes was deemed the number one target and took a massive step forward.

“We have weapons all around the offense, it’s going to be dangerous,” he said.

Whitehall-Gilkes now has division one offers to play football, which is a testament to his work ethic and time put in behind the scenes from the fourth-year wide out. But winning is the most important thing on the seniors mind.

“For me, I did whatever I did last year,” Whitehall-Gilkes said. “I am excited for my teammates get what they want to do. Now that we have all these weapons I am excited to see them break records and everything. For me I just want to play with my team, whatever that brings is whatever it brings. The goal is to win with my teammates.”

Last season alone, Whitehall-Gilkes had over 1,500 yards, torching the school single-season record.

“The kid was one of the best receivers in the state statistically,” Chantler said.

The guy responsible for getting the ball to those playmakers is senior Baylen Erdmann, a University of Jamestown (North Dakota) commit. This is his third season taking snaps for Chantler and as someone with that experience is ready to take Auburn to new heights.

“As a player there were question marks in his own head coming off a big knee injury. ‘Can I get through a season healthy?’ I don’t think there is a doubt any more,” Chantler said.

“When you get a quarterback that is back and is a D2 quarterback, that makes you feel pretty good,” Chantler said.

Erdmann has battled for his starting job, injury, a new league, new weapons and has parried that into a scholarship to a Division II school. Whitehall-Gilkes has been there every step of the way and seeing his quarterback and best friend succeed.

“I saw the text and called him immediately, that’s family. When I heard I was ecstatic. To see it from when he got injured, that’s a hard obstacle to get over. It’s awesome to see,” Whitehall-Gilkes said.

It’s not just Whitehall-Gilkes and Erdmann that are going to be circled by opposing defensive coordinators. Titialii is a threat, Isaiah Sanchez in the slot took a step forward in the offseason and even at running back Monty Conlan can gash a defense on occasion.

“Having so many options on the field makes it easy on me.,” Erdmann said. “There isn’t one spot on the field that I don’t feel confident throwing to, that is what makes it easy. I wouldn’t say there is any pressure (to spread the ball around), I got full trust in my guys to make any throw to them.”

Auburn graduated four offensive lineman last season returning just Junior Leapai. Continuity is everything on the offensive front and one thing is for sure, Auburn has bodies. Chantler was quick to point out just the sheer number of lineman coming out this season to play.

“There is a lot of clay that is just inexperienced,” Chantler said. “There are going to be some growing pains, I think that has been pretty evident the first five or six days into camp. But today was our best offensive session and it was like ‘OK that is what that unit is capable of’.”

For Erdmann, it’s all about their willingness to commit to the system and learning to play together.

“There is a lot of focus and will to learn,” Erdmann said. “I am confident in my guys and glad they are able to learn so fast.”

On defense, Auburn is without Lijah Patelo who was an All-NPSL first-team offense and defensive lineman who graduated in the offseason.

This year there was a big emphasis on getting bigger from Chantler. Playing against teams like Sumner, Tahoma and Kennedy, size is a massive factor to compete against high level teams.

“Last year we just didn’t feel like we were very big. Lijah Patelo did a great job for us on the D-Line last year, losing him was a big blow,” Chantler said.

Outside of the defensive line, there was one kid that weighed over 185 pounds last season. This year that number is up to five and the defensive line has every player is 225-245 and are athletic.

“This looks a little more like a defense that can do something,” Chantler said. “Theoretically we are bigger and stronger and should be more stout against the run. Don’t know if we have answers to a Sumner or GK who have five kids upfront that are 300 plus. But we do feel we are bigger upfront and defensive wide.”

Auburn takes on Kent-Meridian on Sept. 5 for the Taylor Trophy for 116th meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.