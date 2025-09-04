NPSL football preseason predictions

The 2024 North Puget Sound League (NPSL) football season was historic at the 3A level, with Decatur High School capturing its first league title in school history. At the 4A level, it was chalk as far as first and second (Kennedy Catholic and Tahoma), but third through fifth were all teams with four league wins (Auburn, Stadium and Kentwood). But this year with new faces in new places, there is certainly much to come on the gridiron.

4A

Kennedy Catholic (8-1), League (8-0)

Not much new here — the Lancers are just a cut above the rest in the NPSL. A perennial state tournament team, countless Division I players year in and year out. The Lancers have to show they can be beaten before they lose the number one spot in 4A.

Stadium Tigers (8-1), League (6-1)

Last year, in their first season back at 4A, the Stadium Tigers made the postseason in their first NPSL season. Taking third, the Tigers showed promise as a young team with a hopeful future. This season with senior Darius Sum in the backfield, the Tigers have some expectations behind them this season.

Tahoma Bears (6-3), League (5-2)

If Stadium moves up in the standings, someone has to come down. Tahoma will always have horses to compete in 4A. Don’t get anything twisted, Tahoma will be very dangerous. But a team has to be third and Tahoma will be right there neck and neck for that second seed in the NPSL.

Auburn Trojans 7-2, (5-2)

It could be a big year for Auburn this season, and a team that is returning some of the best weaponry in the NPSL can be extremely dangerous on offense. Baylen Erdmann at quarterback has had three years of playing time in the Aaron Chantler system and can take a big leap this season.

Defensively, can the Trojans hold strong? That will be the question as the 2025 season kicks off. Last year, four teams scored 40 points or more against the Trojans, as they went just 1-3 in those four games.

Kentwood Conquerors 4-5, League (4-3)

Based on these predictions, Kentwood is going to be in the exact same spot as last season, on the outside looking in. First year Head Coach Quincey Davison Jr. will turn heads this season. But Kentwood seems like it is one year away from competing at the level Conk fans are used to. Kentwood could very well topple a Tahoma or Stadium, but consistency week in and week out will be the difference.

Mount Rainier 4-5, League (2-5)

The Rams were right with Auburn Riverside statistically last season. But this year they could leapfrog the Ravens. Quincy Carter is now there for his second season and the Rams are searching for some consistency on the field.

Auburn Riverside 2-7, League (1-6)

Football is hard, and for Auburn Riverside, it might be one of those years. There has just been so much turnover from last season, from coach to athletic director to even players on the field. The Ravens are in a rebuilding year, and with a new head coach and still adjusting to 4A play, Riverside will still be searching for answers. Jonathan Epperson is gone, Andrew Wold is gone and the Ravens have a fresh face in Head Coach Darrin Reeves captaining the ship. The Ravens are in good hands with Reeves, but face rough waters ahead.

Kentridge 1-8, (0-9)

At the bottom of the standings once again is Kentridge. Remarkably, the Kentridge offense put up two 40-point games last season. But they only averaged 13.7 points per game, the lowest in the 4A NPSL and the fourth fewest in the combined 3A/4A NPSL. There is a long road back for Kentridge as the Chargers were in the playoffs back in 2022, and have won just one game since then.

3A

Decatur 8-1, League (7-1)

It’s really hard to decide, before any football is played, who is going to win this 3A NPSL. By default, Decatur is the team to beat, — they went undefeated in league play last year and took home their first league title in school history. But how much was Spencer Holloway responsible on offense, how much were the senior players responsible for the success last season? Decatur has some questions to answer and against Enumclaw on the road in week one, there will be some answers.

Federal Way 8-1, (7-1)

The difference between last year and this year for Federal Way’s schedule is they get Enumclaw at home. The Eagles were taken care of pretty handily by the Hornets at Pete’s Pool last season. But this year’s Eagles team is built to last and built from the line of scrimmage out. With Zamarie Tellez and Miles Fuiava on the field, the Eagles are a threat of a big play at any moment. If quarterback play is just par, the Eagles have a chance to sit a top the standings once again.

Enumclaw 8-1, (7-1)

The Hornets are hungry. After losing in week one to Decatur last season, Enumclaw went on a nine-game winning streak. Enumclaw dominated the NPSL last season apart from Decatur, with a margin of victory of 50.2 points. Last year the Hornets graduated 14 players including the Rodarte twins and Louis Chevalier. Those are some big shoes to fill, but Head Coach Mark Gunderson will have Enumclaw ready from the jump. The Hornets could easily be at the top of the standings and have a dominant 2025 campaign just like 2024.

White River 5-4, League (5-3)

After winning just one game in 2022, the Hornets have showed steady improvement, winning four games in 2023 and five last season in the first season as a school at the 3A since 2009. White River lost just three league games to all three teams in front of them in the standings. But against all other opponents in the league, no team scored over 20 points in the five wins for the Hornets.

Auburn Mountainview 4-5, League (4-4)

The Lions are looking to turn the tides around in 2025. After winning three games last season, Auburn Mountainview missed the playoffs by just one game — a loss to Todd Beamer put them behind the Titans when the standings were finalized.

Todd Beamer 4-5, League (4-4)

It’s a transition year for Todd Beamer, and arguably their top three weapons are playing for a different school, which can frustrate many coaches. Rodney McCurry buckled down and is going full youth, with lots of young players all around offense and defense. Xavier Phillips is a sophomore at quarterback for the Titans and Todd Beamer will go as Phillips goes. There is a ton of youth at Todd Beamer looking to make a splash.

Kent-Meridian 2-7, (2-6)

Following a big 2023 season, Kent-Meridian was not where they wanted to be in 2024. They return their quarterback Sam Doma and a pair of tailbacks in Kamario Frazier and Adonai Garza to create some problems for opposing defenses. What will determine the Royals’ season is their own defense. If the Royals can stop the run and develop a pass rush, they can find some success. But if either lack, it could be a very long season for the Royals’ players and fans.

Thomas Jefferson 2-7, (1-7)

The Raiders won just one game last season and averaged 11.6 points per game in league play and allowed 45 points per game. 3A NPSL is such a brutal league in terms of pressure put on defenses, and 45 points is hard for any team to overcome on a weekly basis.

Kentlake 0-9, League (0-8)

There just isn’t much to say as to whether Kentlake can turn the page this season. Over the last two seasons, Kentlake has won just two games. Last season, the Falcons were statistically the worst team in the entire 3A/4A NPSL. The Falcons gave up 47 points per game and averaged just 6.2 through league games. Unfortunately someone has to be at the bottom of the standings and it could possibly be Kentlake for a third straight season.