Destiney Lanki’s two goals push Ravens past Kentridge

A first league win could not have come at a better time for Auburn Riverside’s girls soccer team as the Ravens defeated Kentridge 2-1 on Sept. 23 for their first win over the Chargers since 2022.

”It’s massive to come away with three points. I know Kentridge hasn’t had the best results this season, but they are a very good team. We knew we were going to have to battle. They are very physically ready for the game. Our whole thing was be ready and anticipate it and take the game to them a little bit,” Riverside Head Coach Paul Lewis said.

Auburn Riverside drew 1-1 and lost 4-1 in their second meeting against Kentridge last season, and yet this year’s team found a way to win with a handful of unproven talent so far this season.

The Ravens’ defense was tasked with slowing down Natalia Krall-Cruz. one of the most lethal players in the NPSL. and with two freshmen defenders, they rose to the occasion. Brooklyn Williams and Raelene Gilreeth are both freshmen and got the start against Kentwood on opposite sides of the backline.

“Two ninth-graders starting on the backline could make you nervous, but I think it gives us confidence,” Lewis said.

In the 27th minute, Auburn Riverside broke through with the games’ first goal. The game up to that point was hemming and hawing between the two sides with some physical play in the first half hour.

But a pass from Harper Curnutt found Destiney Lanki on the edge of the six yard box, and Lanki volleyed it into the back of the net.

“It feels good. It helped build my confidence early in the season. Without my teammates, I wouldn’t have done what I did tonight,” Lanki said.

Lanki is filling some big shoes for the Ravens as for the first time in a long time. Caitlyn Riggs is no longer a Raven as the goal scoring machine now plays for the University of Idaho. During her freshman season, Lanki played at Auburn Riverside for just half a season. Her sophomore year she moved, before returning back to Auburn Riverside this year.

The Ravens went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, but Kentridge came out with some energy and got right back into the game with a goal two minutes into the second half.

But on the first corner immediately following the Chargers’ goal with the game at 1-1, Stella Beyersdorf kicked a perfect corner kick that found Lanki’s head, and she directed it on goal and across the line for what would be the game winner.

“Destiney is super good with her head too. It was nice to see Destiney punish a team for not marking her tight enough and put it in the back of the net,” Lewis said.

Lanki also wanted to give a shout out to her defenders.

“The freshmen are doing a good job and have done a really good job at stepping to the ball. For Neveah (Croskey) she has really good throw-ins that go really far and helps us get into dangerous positions,” Lanki said.

Auburn Riverside showed a lot of lineup versatility in their win as well. NPSL first teamer and possible player of the year candidate Curnutt started in the midfield and then transitioned to center back in the second half. She is a do-it-all type of player for Lewis and the Ravens.

“If I asked Harper to play goalkeeper, she would totally do it. She is willing to do whatever the team needs. She is someone who is thinking about all parts of the game as well as trying to perform on her own,” Lewis said. “She is probably our best communicator, in terms of talking, empowering people and building people up. We try not to make her do everything, but she really does do everything.”

After a 2-0 shutout loss against Tahoma in the game prior, a win from a game like this can give the Ravens momentum as they head deeper into their league schedule.

“At the start of the season, I was saying things like we as a team have to grow and continue to get better,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be one of those continual growth season. There are like five of six teams that are similar, it is going to be super close awesome games.”

Teams like Kentwood and Kennedy are next on the docket for Auburn Riverside as they look to break into the top half of the standings in the 4A NPSL.