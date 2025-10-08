Auburn Mountainview girls soccer falls short vs. Thomas Jefferson

The first time Auburn Mountainview and Thomas Jefferson girls soccer took to the field this year, the two sides left thinking there was more on the table Sept. 8 in a 1-1 tie.

In the second matchup, Auburn Mountainview found themselves in a bit of a rut as the Lions fell to Thomas Jefferson 1-0 on Oct. 6 at Federal Way Memorial Field.

“That was a tough one,” Head Coach Jen Barnes said. “We could have made it 5-1, but the goals just didn’t go in. That’s just soccer sometimes. It was a heartbreaker.”

It’s been a tough go of things for the Lions as they have now won just one of their past five games (1-3-1) since Sept. 22. Granted, the three losses have come against some of the best teams in the NPSL. The Lions are now treading water in terms of the postseason.

“Injuries don’t help, but the pressure of ‘we have to start winning out to possibly be in a playoff spot’ (has made an impact). They were really amped to play TJ, but I think they might have psyched themselves out a little bit,” Barnes said.

Auburn Mountainview has not been able to get quite over the hump this season in big games. By no means are they out of most games, but wins have just come at a premium for the Lions this season. Before the recent run of play, the Lions had lost just one game before that game on Sept. 22.

Draws against Auburn Riverside, Kentlake and Enumclaw show the level of promise that this Lions team possesses.

Anytime a game ends 1-0, goals are obviously at a premium. But even Thomas Jefferson’s goal was not scored from a run of play — rather it came on a set piece from Malieta Redmond in the 16th minute of the game. Redmond kicked a 28-yard shot that just cleared everyone including Olivia Blavka in goal.

Against Thomas Jefferson, the Lions just could not find the back of the net. Late in the second half, Auburn Mountainview had two golden opportunities. One came off the foot of Ashley Olguin that was saved and hit the cross bar.

“She’s one of those rockstars where we could put her at center back and she wouldn’t complain, even though she is one of our top offensive players. She’s a team player,” Barnes said.

Her ability on the ball is something that Barnes loves to see, especially in tight contests like the one on Monday night.

“She wants to be on the ball and sometimes it’s hard to find players that want to be on the ball 24/7. How crafty she is, it is like the ball is glued to her foot,” Barnes said.

The second opportunity was a long ball played over the top that put Sarah Yu in a one-on-one situation with the Raider goalkeeper. But the ball got stuck at her feet and she couldn’t quite get a shot off.

“The biggest thing was in the end we finally came alive, that’s when we had our pulse. It’s hard to win a game in the final 20 minutes, but the girls tried. We were battling. We tried a few tricks up our sleeve,” said Barnes.

If either of those opportunities go in, the Lions tie or possibly even take the lead.

“Every game is just different. You never know how teams are going to show up. Today I think we showed up a little slower. If we played the last half the whole game, it would have been a totally different game. But that’s not how it is,” Barnes said.

Last season, six 3A NPSL teams made the West Central District Tournament. This year it is just five. As it stands with six games remaining, the Lions are in sixth, four points behind Thomas Jefferson, who are in fifth. The Lions just need to take it one game at a time according to Barnes.

“I just want to see high intensity. All I ask for them is to try their best. Just like tonight, we played an amazing game and it just didn’t go our way. We just couldn’t hit a shot and that’s just how it is. The work ethic was there. We played a good game and that is all I can ask for,” said Barnes.