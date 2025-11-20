Local swimmers and divers compete at state championships

Kentridge swimmer about to emerge through the water in the 200 medley relay. Ben Ray / The Reporter

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Molly McCorriston of Hazen swims en route to her state title. Ben Ray / The Reporter

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Molly McCorriston of Hazen swims en route to her state title. Ben Ray / The Reporter

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The WIAA State Swim Championships were held Nov. 14-15 at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center. Here are the local participants and placers.

Renton

Hazen’s Molly McCorriston was all over and around the podium at the 2025 WIAA State 4A Swim and Dive Championships.

The Highlander senior took home first in the 200 freestyle, second in the 100 freestyle and was the final leg of the 200 freestyle relay that placed 11th.

Hazen finished inside the top 20 (16th) in the 4A competition.

Liberty also had a great showing at the season ending meet. The Patriots finished 10th overall in 3A with 57 points.

The Patriots’ 200 medley relay team of McKenna Howe (Fr.), Aisha Mulder (Jr.), Anna Chiu (Jr.) and Raina Jeter (Sr.) placed eighth for 22 points.

Chiu, Estes, Mulder and Cosette Dobson all participated in the 400 freestyle relay, and took ninth for Liberty to cap off the evening.

Junior Tala Estes took 12th in the 200 freestyle for five points, and eleventh in the 500 freestyle for six points.

Mulder took home points individually as well in the 100 breaststroke placing 11th for the Patriots.

In the adaptive races, Annabelle James took fourth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 50 backstroke.

Lindbergh junior Elly Champers won the 50 adaptive backstroke and placed fouth in the 50 adaptive freestyle. Champers was Lindbergh’s highest finisher in any race of the championships.

Renton’s Sophie Buchan was the Redhawks’ lone placer as the senior took 10th in the 200 freestyle, winning eight points in her first race. But Buchan’s best race was the 100 backstroke, where she made the finals and took eighth place for 11 points.

Auburn

Auburn and Auburn Riverside didn’t have any competitors on the swimming side of the state championships, but there were divers competing for the Trojans and Ravens.

Finley Keighron and Elena Ugarte both finished 10th and 11th respectively from Auburn Riverside. The duo scored Auburn Riverside 13 total points at the state meet, which placed them 25th when all was said and done.

Addison Reynolds, a junior at Auburn was the Trojans lone point scorer at the state meet. Reynolds finished 14th and scored three points for the Trojans.

Kent

Kentridge was the lone point scoring school from the Kent School District at the girls state swim meet this year. A lone 200 freestyle relay team finished 13th and was awarded eight points which placed them 30th in the state.

The four swimmers were Grace Harer (Soph.), Jacq Theriot (Fr.), Harper Haroldson-Margel (Sr.) and Grace Mann (Sr.). Haroldson-Margel also qualified for the state championships in the 100 breaststroke but didn’t make the final day.

Federal Way

A swimmer and diver brought home points for Todd Beamer and Decatur as the lone placers out of Federal Way in their home state meet.

Senior Amaya Johnson from Decatur placed 10th scoring 261.40 points and scored seven points for the Gators. From Todd Beamer, freshman Audrianna Nguyen swam on the final day in the 100 butterfly and placed 13th. Nguyen also recorded points for Todd Beamer in the 100 breaststroke as she took 16th place.

With Johnson’s seven points, Decatur placed 29th and Todd Beamer tied for 30th with Highline on five points.