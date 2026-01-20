Auburn Mountainview starts off big week with win at ShoWare Center

The Auburn Mountainview boys basketball team has been quietly having one of its more productive seasons under head coach Kendall White this season. The Lions took down King’s High School (Shoreline), 57-36, inside the ShoWare Center on Jan. 19 during the King Showcase.

Despite the success and the 5-0 start, the Lions came in during the midst of a little scuffle, as they are 2-2 in their last four games coming into the game with King’s.

At the start of a busy week for White and his squad, the Lions shot out of a cannon inside the ShoWare Center thanks to Cody Bennion, who shot and made his first three triples to give Auburn Mountainview an early 11-0 lead.

Bennion has become a nice addition on the offensive end, next to Kolven Posey and sophomore Markell Lowery.

“He’s been a blessing. He’s leading our league in steals, and flies around and has become a leader. Him adding that to his game was a big commitment as well. That’s not an AAU guy, not in an AAU background. He stepped into that and put that out there. That’s big for us,” White said.

Speaking of, Posey finished with 22 points and is currently second in the 3A NPSL in scoring (18.3 PPG) behind Doni Burkett of Todd Beamer High School (23.8 PPG). Posey had to be the Lions’ leader this year, and without Sebastian Arius or Sudan Luok, it was Posey’s team to take over.

“It’s a unique experience having a look around and seeing the environment because I don’t get to play in a lot of environments like this,” Posey said.

Posey has some of the best dribbling abilities in the NPSL and his quality at the basket has taken a big step this season.

“He is by far the most efficient kid I have coached, especially with how small he is. He shoots a super high percentage from anywhere,” White said. “When he does get an open shot, it’s pretty much money.”

King’s battled back in the first quarter to tie the game 16-16 despite being down 14 points. But the Auburn Mountainview defense picked up the pace in the back end of the second quarter as the Knights scored just six points in the frame.

“I think we have a lot of length and athleticism, so we have the ability to switch four of the people on the court and that makes it a little overwhelming at time for other teams,” White said.

For the rest of the game, King’s would not score more than seven points in a quarter.

In the second half, the Lions just kept rolling. Sophomore Markell Lowery finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds. His connection with Posey has developed into a strong partnership between the two.

“They have a sense of relief that both of them can bring the ball up and get a paint touch in at any moment. I think they can rely on each other, which has helped the chemistry,” White said.

Auburn Mountainview closed out with a 19-point fourth quarter, their best of the afternoon.

On the docket this week? Todd Beamer High School, which sits currently in second place, a game ahead of the Lions (Jan. 20), and Enumclaw, who are the lone unbeaten team in the 3A NPSL (Jan. 22).

“I just want to see how we handle the punches. When we get to the district tournament, we don’t get a possession off. Having that mental toughness built up this week, I think is good for us,” White said.

“Beamer, we just got to go out and do our stuff. Enumclaw, that is a big get back game,” Posey said.