Auburn Mountainview basketball punches ticket to state

It was a cold quiet night inside the Auburn Mountainview gymnasium on Feb. 18, as two teams had a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament with a win. No. 4 Auburn Mountainview (17-4) handled their business and defeated No. 5 Gig Harbor (14-9) in the West Central District tournament, 72-69, for the second straight postseason.

The Lions punched their ticket to the regional round for the second year in a row following last year’s second place finish in the district tournament. The celebration was minimal, as the Lions are focused on getting farther than they ever have before.

“We know we are still the underdogs right now. A lot of people don’t trust us. We got bigger fish to fry,” sophomore Jarrick Matthews said.

Despite the stakes and the opportunity, the energy inside the gym was quiet and mild mannered early on. District games usually bring an incredible energy, but at Auburn Mountainview, due to mid-winter break, the atmosphere was a bit chillier than normal.

“We didn’t have school. We were just sitting at home all day. It was hard to find that sense of urgency. I think us being at home doesn’t feel like a playoff game either. It’s not something this group is used to, locking into that mode,” head coach Kendall White said.

Senior guard Kolven Posey had been the Lions’ best player all season, competing for player of the year votes and fighting for the NPSL leading scorer. But in the second half, the spark came from Jarrick Matthews. Coming off the bench, Matthews scored 13 points in the second half and was the lifeline when the Lions needed oxygen.

“It felt really good. I just knew I had to come out and perform my best for the opportunity I was able to have today. It’s my first time going to the state tournament so I really want to play my best,” Matthews said.

Matthews’ role has changed throughout the season, but his 16 points were massive for the Lions against Gig Harbor.

“I think he’s destined to have a lot more of these moments,” White said. “We don’t get this done if he doesn’t find a way to get it going. Kudos to him.”

Anytime any team played against the Tides, they have to deal with Michael Masini. The 6-foot-8 center is extremely talented and offensively causes problems for most teams he faces. Masini finished with a game-high 30 points, but was forced to work hard for his buckets. The Lions sent Matthews at the Tides’ center along with sophomore Tavish Harrell to handle Masini.

To start, it looked like a typical Auburn Mountainview game in 2025. Posey was lights out from the floor, scoring 11 first quarter points, and eventually a 20 point first half. The Lions led 23-20 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 37-36 as Gig Harbor built momentum into halftime.

Dale Jones and Matthews were the second half spark for the Lions as Posey scored just two points in the third quarter. But the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and if Posey has an off quarter or half, the Lions showed they can pick him up, and they took the lead going into the fourth quarter.

Auburn Mountainview was behind 49-47 before roaring on a 9-1 run to close out that third quarter and led 56-50.

The Lions in the fourth quarter went a little flat as Masini had his best quarter in the game with nine points, and the Tides cut the Lions’ lead to just two at 58-56. But Auburn Mountainview found more separation thanks to Matthews, who scored seven fourth quarter points.

Whenever the Lions went on a lull, White would pull sophomore Markell Lowery to the sideline. Lowery is very talented and has the makings of the next great player to come out of Auburn Mountainview. White is trying to build his confidence and let him know that the team needs him to be at his best.

“I’m telling him everything is going to be okay, telling him to keep being himself. We’re not here without him. He’s one heck of a sophomore and a great leader. If you put him in situations he’s never been in before he’s still a 16 year-old kid. I was trying to be that voice as we keep going that everything is going to be okay,” White said.

The Lions will take on No. 1 seeded Bellarmine Prep, arguably the second best 3A team in the state behind Rainier Beach. Bellarmine is riding a 21 game winning streak after losing to Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep to start their season.

“I think our non-league schedule really set us up to face all different types of adversity. So just seeing how much we have grown, if we have grown, will be big for us. All year I have talked about, it’s us vs. us. If we do what we are supposed to I think we have a good chance,” White said.

The Lions look to make their way to the district championship for the second straight season as the quest to make their first ever Tacoma Dome appearance in school history continues on Feb. 19 against Bellarmine.